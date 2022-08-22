"The ridiculous, anti-science travel ban preventing him from playing is the only thing that matters"- Seth Dillon on Novak Djokovic being barred from playing US Open 2022

Seth Dillon recently joined a plethora of well-known figures in denouncing Novak Djokovic's ineligibility to compete in the 2022 US Open.

As it stands, Djokovic is set to miss out on the New York Major, which will run from August 29 to September 11. The 21-time Grand Slam champion has repeatedly stated that he will not take the COVID-19 vaccination required to enter the US. As a result, he is barred from the tournament he has won three times before.

Seth Dillon, CEO of satirical news site Babylon Bee, is an entrepreneur and venture capitalist. Dillon expressed his displeasure on Twitter about the Serb's ban from the year's final Major.

He retweeted a tweet from the New York Post that said Serena Williams' participation in the forthcoming Grand Slam was the only significant factor as she is about to swing her racquet for the last time there before retiring. However, according to Dilon, the only thing that matters is Novak Djokovic's "ridiculous and anti-science" ban.

"Wrong. The ridiculous, anti-science travel ban preventing @DjokerNole from playing is the only thing that matters," Dillon tweeted.

The Serb saw a glimmer of hope from the most recent CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines, which has recommended that there be no differentiation between unvaccinated and vaccinated individuals.

Nicole Saphier, MD @NBSaphierMD A big update from @CDCgov today is the CDC recommendations no longer differentiate based on a person’s vaccination status - acknowledging breakthrough infections are common, and taking natural immunity into consideration. A big update from @CDCgov today is the CDC recommendations no longer differentiate based on a person’s vaccination status - acknowledging breakthrough infections are common, and taking natural immunity into consideration.

However, there has been no change in the rules for travelers visiting the US and with the New York Major slated to begin very soon, the Serb's participation looks unlikely.

"It’s BS, I think Novak Djokovic should be allowed to play"- John McEnroe

Novakk Djokovic and John McEnroe at the 2018 US Open

Tennis legend John McEnroe is among those individuals who have taken a strong stand against Novak Djokovic's US Open ban from the very beginning.

The American remarked in an interview with Fox Digital that he believed Djokovic should be permitted to compete at the US Open despite not being vaccinated for COVID-19, calling the scenario "BS."

"It’s BS [bull**], I think he should be allowed to play," McEnroe said, adding, "My personal opinion is, I’ve been vaccinated, I’ve had a booster shot. That’s up to the individual."

"He’s won a lot more majors than me because he’s dug his heels in and found that will, that very few people in sport have ever found. That’s part of what made him so great, so he sticks to his guns," he added.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan