"The rules apply to everyone and COVID-19 is not over yet" - Canada's health minister on Novak Djokovic's entry into the country for the upcoming Canadian Open

The biggest question in the world of tennis at the moment is whether Novak Djokovic will be able to participate in the last Grand Slam event of the year. With less than 50 days to go for the 2022 US Open, it seems unlikely at the moment.

The only way for the Serb to enter the US and Canada for the forthcoming events is to either receive a special exemption or hope for a change in the rules. According to the US Government, all foreign visitors are expected to present proof of vaccination against the coronavirus to enter the country.

Canada has a similar set of rules and regulations, where the next ATP 1000 Masters event is scheduled to be played from August 5 — the National Bank Open, also known as the Canadian Open or Rogers Cup.

At a recent press conference, Canada's health minister Jean-Yves Duclos was asked whether the government was willing to change rules for unvaccinated players like Djokovic. Duclos stated that the rules apply to everyone and that the virus is still there.

"Well first, the rules apply to everyone. There are a few exceptions but these are limited exceptions. So first of all, the rules apply to everyone, and second, COVID-19 is not over yet. And again, we need to be mindful of the fact that despite we have been so successful with two doses, we need to up our game and have more Canadians being up to date on their vaccination status," Duclos said.

If the rules stand in Canada and the US, this will be the second Grand Slam tournament Djokovic will miss this year. In January, authorities in Australia canceled the 35-year-old's visa and deported him a day before the Australian Open began.

"I'm hoping for positive news" - Novak Djokovic on his participation at the US Open

Novak Djokovic greets fans after returning to Serbia as the Wimbledon champion.

Novak Djokovic defeated Australia's Nick Kyrgios in the 2022 Wimbledon final in four sets and clinched his seventh grasscourt Major title to become the 21-time Grand Slam winner. After the tournament, the Serb once again cleared his stance on his unvaccinated status, saying that he would not get the vaccine.

"I'm not vaccinated and I'm not planning to get vaccinated, so the only good news I can have is them removing the mandated green vaccine card or whatever you call it to enter the United States, or exemption. I don't think an exemption is realistically possible. I'll wait for some good news from the US because I would really love to go there," Djokovic said.

"At the moment I can't go to the United States, I'm hoping for positive news, but there's not a lot of time, I don't know, hope springs eternal. I'd like to play the US Open but if it doesn't happen, it's not the end of the world, nor the first Grand Slam I have to withdraw from," he added.

