"The side of Novak Djokovic that western media will never show to you, his legacy will be so much more than all the records and titles" - Tennis fans react to the Serb helping rising star Hamad Medjedovic

Novak Djokovic has won many hearts for his contribution to the development of rising Serbian tennis player Hamad Medjedovic. It recently came to light that the Serbian tennis great has taken up the mantle of providing financial support to Medjedovic so he can afford to utilize the best resources and fulfill his potential.

The 19-year-old's father, Eldin Medjedovic, shed light on his discussions with the 21-time Major champion regarding his son's future in the sport. Djokovic lived up to the promises he made to Eldin, financing Hamad Medjedovic's career over the last two seasons and even training with him on a few occasions.

The youngster, who trains at the 35-year-old's Novak Tennis Center in Belgrade, has risen up the ranks quite rapidly. He started the 2022 season at No. 669 in the ATP rankings and is already up to No. 259. He recently won the ATP Challenger event in Ludenscheid, Germany, after which Djokovic reached out with a congratulatory message.

The Serbian great's gesture has drawn a lot of applause from tennis fans, many of whom want to see his good deeds being discussed more.

"The side of Novak Djokovic that western media will never show to you. His legacy will be so much more than all the records and titles," a fan wrote on Twitter, upon learning of the Serb's gesture.

The seven-time Wimbledon champion was due to play his fourth-round match of this year's edition against Tim Van Rijthoven on the same day that Medjedovic won the challenger title in Germany. Medjedovic thanked the Serb for taking the time during busy in a Grand Slam tournament to send him a congratulatory message.

Another fan on social media hailed the 21-time Major champion for extending great support to a budding player after not getting the privilege back in the day when he was a rising talent himself.

"Novak is such a nice guy. His own talent was recognised when he was very young, but he didn’t have financial help and his whole family made sacrifices. It must have been hard. But he’s making it easier for another young player, Hamad Medjedovic," said a tweet.

Here are some more reactions from fans on the former World No. 1's gesture:

Novak truly cares about the sport and players. 🏼 @Tennis_Majors And all Novak is asking in return is for Hamad to pay it forward when he is able to do the same.Novak truly cares about the sport and players. @ozmo_sasa @jjmedic89 @Tennis_Majors And all Novak is asking in return is for Hamad to pay it forward when he is able to do the same. Novak truly cares about the sport and players. 👏🏼

That’s what makes him stand above others. @CristinaNcl Helping a young tennis player financially is commendable, yet the real show of humanity, the real indicator of who Novak is and what he stands for is the time that he gives them and the genuine interest he has in them.That’s what makes him stand above others. @CristinaNcl Helping a young tennis player financially is commendable, yet the real show of humanity, the real indicator of who Novak is and what he stands for is the time that he gives them and the genuine interest he has in them.That’s what makes him stand above others. 👏❤️

"Physically and game-wise he should be able to enter the Top 100 soon" - Novak Djokovic on Hamad Medjedovic

Novak Djokovic had words of high praise for Hamad Medjedovic, having closely observed his growth over the last year and a half in particular. The Serb highlighted the changes the 19-year-old has made to his work ethic and that he is urging him to be patient and devoted enough to taste future success.

Djokovic added that he is confident that Medjedovic will rise to the top-100 sooner rather than later.

"Hamad’s work ethic has improved a lot. He has changed his diet, the way he practices and recovers, approach to practice and the game itself. And just like we have been telling him the results will come if he stays patient, devoted and really wants it," the World No. 7 said during a recent interview.

"He has transformed himself recently and I really feel that physically and game-wise he should be able to enter the top 100 soon. Simply, everyone has to go through certain steps, and Hamad is guided by a team of experts. So far, so good!" added the Serb.

Djokovic also shed light on Medjedovic's quick rise in the rankings. He stressed that there are many other players he knows who are finding it hard to reach the next level from futures events and break into the top-250, but Medjedovic is now very close to playing the qualifying events at Grand Slams.

