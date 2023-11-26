"The most successful women's sport in the world deserves that" - Chris Evert reveals her wish for the WTA in 2024

Chris Evert advocated for better preparation and arrangement by the Women's Tennis Association for next year's WTA Finals.

The 2023 WTA Finals in Cancun, Mexico, was marred by criticisms and controversies. The late announcement of the venue for the year-end championships was slammed by many in the tennis world.

The tournament was organized at the Paradius Cancun, and the stadium was to be built from scratch. Delays in construction meant that players had to wait till a day before the main draw action to get their first practice on the court.

This was not well-received by many in the tournament, with the likes of Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina and Marketa Vondrousova voicing their discontent.

Extremely windy conditions, rain delays, tough scheduling and the uneven surface of the court only made things worse.

Iga Swiatek eventually emerged victorious in the singles category. Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva took home the doubles title.

WTA legend Chris Evert recently alluded to the issues at the 2023 WTA Finals. In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Evert professed one of her wishes for next year. The American hoped the 2024 WTA Finals would be well-planned, with a great venue.

Chris Evert also called for an unimpeachable organization of the year-end championships that respects the talents and time of the world's top tennis stars. She believes that this is the bare minimum the WTA should do for the "most successful women's sport".

"One of my 2024 wishes is that the @WTAFinals gets a great venue that champions, respects and supports women…because the most successful woman’s sport in the world deserves that…," she wrote.

"Novak Djokovic IS the GOAT" - Chris Evert

Chris Evert

Chris Evert recently hailed Novak Djokovic as the greatest tennis player of all time. The 68-year-old agreed with Novak's father Srdjan Djokovic's prediction that his son will hit 500 weeks as the World No. 1 player.

The 36-year-old touched the milestone of 400 weeks at the World No. 1 player after he lifted his seventh ATP Finals in Turin, Italy. He defeated Jannik Sinner in the final to surpass Roger Federer's tally of six ATP Finals titles.

Srdjan Djokovic was recently quoted as saying that Novak has been the best player in the world for the last 15 years. The 24-time Grand Slam champion has bettered Federer and Steffi Graf's record of most number of weeks as World No. 1 and he will achieve 500 weeks as the World No. 1 and secure his status as GOAT of tennis, Srdjan claimed.

Evert whole-heartedly agreed with Srdjan Djokovic's assessment and wrote on X:

“He IS the GOAT…”

