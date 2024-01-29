"The sweetest most wholesome speech", "Can tell he was raised right" - Jannik Sinner's tribute to his parents after Australian Open win delights fans

Jannik Sinner's heartfelt and wholesome tribute to his parents following his victory at the Australian Open has delighted tennis fans.

After trailing by two sets, Sinner staged a remarkable comeback, ultimately defeating Daniil Medvedev 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in three hours and 44 minutes at the Rod Laver Arena to win his maiden Grand Slam title.

With this win, the 22-year-old became the youngest man, since Novak Djokovic in 2008, to win the Melbourne Slam. Sinner also became the first Italian man to win a Slam since Adriano Panatta in 1976.

Following his victory, during the trophy ceremony, Jannik Sinner expressed gratitude to his father, Johann, and mother, Siglinde, for their love and support. He extended his appreciation for the freedom they granted him during his formative years, allowing him to pursue his passion for various sports without imposing any undue pressure.

"I wish everyone could have my parents as they let me choose what I wanted when younger," Sinner said. "I played other sports and they never put pressure on me and I wish this freedom is as possible for as many young kids as possible, so thank you to my parents."

Fans were touched by Sinner's tribute to his parents. They took to social media platforms to express their admiration for his speech. One fan described the speech as the "sweetest" and "most wholesome" they had ever heard.

"“I wish everyone could have my parents” is like the sweetest most wholesome speech I’ve ever heard," a fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan expressed that it was evident that Sinner had been raised with proper values, implying that he has exceptional parents. They also described the speech given by the World No. 4 as "a beautiful tribute" to his parents.

"You can tell he was raised right. So he’s bound to have remarkable parents. What a beautiful tribute to them!" the fan posted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Jannik Sinner on winning Australian Open 2024: ""I am very proud"

Jannik Sinner with the 2024 Australian Open trophy

Jannik Sinner, following his win against Daniil Medvedev at the 2024 Australian Open final, expressed that he was "very proud" of the win. He stated that winning his maiden Grand Slam title was an "unbelievable feeling."

"I am very proud. It was a very tough match," Sinner said. "There are so many emotions right now. I have to sit down and process it but an unbeliveable feeling."

Sinner also expressed his gratitude towards his team and the people who have supported him throughout the tournament.

"Thanks [to] my team. Everyone who is in the box and watching from home, who works with me. We are trying to get better everyday and even during the tournament, trying to get stronger and understand the situation a little bit better. It is not easy as I am still a little bit young but I want to thank everyone," Jannik Sinner added.

With his win in the final, Jannik Sinner became only the second player in the Open Era to stage a comeback from being two sets down and ultimately claim the championship title at the Melbourne Slam.