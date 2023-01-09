"The only thing that can stand in between Iga Swiatek and winning two or three majors in 2023 is Iga herself" - Mats Wilander

Swedish former tennis player Mats Wilander recently discussed World No. 1 Iga Swiatek's chances of winning a Major and what will stand in her way.

Swiatek rose to fame after winning the 2020 French Open but kept a relatively low profile the following season. However, 2022 was definitely Swiatek's year as she added two more major titles to her trophy cabinet, topped the WTA rankings for the first time in April and amassed a 37-match winning streak on her way to eight titles last year. She was also named the WTA Player of the Year.

In an interview with Eurosport, the former World No. 1 stated that Swiatek's US Open win in 2022 proved she was capable of winning Grand Slam titles not only on clay but also on hard courts.

"I think that 2022 was obviously a massive year for her to be able to prove to, I mean, I guess us, but to herself, that she's the best player in the world. I think she proved that in the US open that it doesn't have to be on clay. 'I can win on hard courts, which means then that I can also win on grass. So, I'm the best player in the world'," Wilander said.

He added that the only thing standing in the way of Iga Swiatek winning two or three Majors in 2023, is the Pole herself.

"The only thing that can stand in between Iga Swiatek and winning two or three majors in 2023 is Iga herself," Wilander said.

"When I watch Iga Swiatek play, I see sometimes a frustration" - Mats Wilander

Iga Swiatek pictured at the 2023 United Cup Practice Session.

Mats Wilander also stated that Iga Swiatek doesn't always believe on the court that she is better than everyone else. Wilander believes this is due to a lack of experience, and it's something she will develop with time.

"I think that you have to at some point, and I'm not saying that she is or isn't, but at some point you have to go, ‘okay, I'm better than everybody else. It's time to stop worrying about if I'm playing good or if I'm playing bad. I'm better than everybody else, and I'm not losing to anyone’," Wilander said.

"I think that's the mindset that she's not quite there yet. When I watch her play, I see sometimes a frustration that I understand, but comes because age-wise, she's not old enough, and she hasn't been around long enough to understand if you compare to the champions that are older, where really they don't care how they're playing, they're just going to beat the person across the net. And that's going to happen to Iga," he added.

However, the Swede noted that if Swiatek adopts that mindset in 2023, she will be better than everyone else.

"If that happens in 2023, she can defend better than anybody else, which then makes her more relaxed in being more aggressive than everybody else. She moves better than everybody else, I believe, and she can play on all the different surfaces. So, I think it's just about her not standing in her own way," Wilander said.

