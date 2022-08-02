"The “vaccines reduce the spread” era is long over, and with it the logic for a vax mandate for foreign travelers" - Political commentator Mark Davis chips in on Novak Djokovic's entry into the United States

Novak Djokovic's participation at a Grand Slam uncertain? His entry into the country in limbo? Feels like January all over again, but more than half a year has passed. If the Serb has stayed firm in his beliefs against getting the jab, the American government has remained just as resolute in its decision to restrict the entry of unvaccinated foreigners.

As more and more people have begun to raise their voices to relax the protocol, American talk show host and political commentator Mark Davis chimed in on the matter on Twitter.

Davis believes that times have changed and that vaccines do not necessarily inhibit the spread of an infection. Hence, he finds it irrational to mandate its dosage for people entering the country.

The “vaccines reduce the spread” era is long over, and with it the logic for a vax mandate for foreign travelers," he wrote.

The radio host added that it should be left to the individual's beliefs - whether the vaccine will reduce COVID severity or not. In his opinion, therefore, the 21-time Grand Slam champion should be allowed to take part in the US Open.

"Vaccines are now a personal choice if one believes (as I do) that they can reduce COVID severity. That’s it. Let Djokovic in", Davis added.

Novak Djokovic keeps fingers crossed in hope of participation in the US Open

Novak Djokovic with the 2022 Wimbledon trophy

Despite Novak Djokovic's participation in the US Open being shrouded by clouds of uncertainty, the Serb remains optimistic about his chances. The 35-year-old recently took to Instagram to post a practice video and thank people for their unwavering love and support.

At first glance, the World No. 6's record at the US Open appears to pale in front of exploits in Australia. He has 'only' three titles in New York while having amassed nine in Melbourne. However, a closer look would reveal his remarkable consistency at Flushing Meadows.

The Serb made at least the semifinals every year at the US Open from 2007 to 2016, and made nine appearances in the finals overall. In fact, his record is very similar in the Cincinnati Masters as well -- where he has made eight finals and collected just two titles.

While the former World No. 1 might not be as locked for the title at the New York Major as he is in Melbourne, he remains one of the favorites, if not the outright one. Understandably, therefore, the decision regarding his entry into the tournament is of paramount importance to the entire field, not just himself.

