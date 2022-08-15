"The voice of women in sport has never been heard as loudly and clearly as over the last two years" - Amazon Prime show inspired by experiences of Emma Raducanu and Naomi Osaka to release next year

A new show inspired by Emma Raducanu and Naomi Osaka's careers is currently in production and will hit Amazon Prime Video sometime next year. Raducanu and Osaka, who became superstars in tennis at a young age, have been vocal about the mental challenges of competing at the top level. The show, Fifteen-Love, is inspired by similar stories of women in sport, including the dynamic tennis duo.

Created by Line of Duty producers 'World Production' and starring Ella Lily Hyland and Aidan Turner in leading roles, Fifteen-Love is the story of a teenage tennis prodigy whose dreams of winning the French Open are dashed by an injury. Years later, the tennis player-turned-therapist makes a serious allegation against her former coach.

The show's creator Hania Elkington explained how the experiences of Raducanu, Osaka, Pam Shriver, and Simone Biles, among others, played a big role in defining the plot of the show and expressing the pressures and challenges of playing a sport at the highest level.

“The voice of women in sport has never been heard as loudly and clearly as over the last two years," Elkington said in a recent interview with Bustle.

"From Simone Biles to Naomi Osaka, Emma Raducanu to Pam Shriver, the pressures and realities of being at the top of your game on the world stage are finally breaking through to us, making us look again at the price our young prodigies can pay for the goals they work so hard to achieve,” she added.

Over the last couple of years, Osaka has time and again opened up about the mental challenges she has been dealing with. She even took a long break from the WTA tour to work on her mental health.

Raducanu has also spoken about the pressures she faced during the 2021 Wimbledon Championships as well as throughout the ongoing season after winning last year's US Open.

Shriver, a 21-time Grand Slam doubles champion, recently revealed a past experience involving her former coach and how it has affected her over the years.

Meanwhile, the show Fifteen-Love is currently being shot in East London. While no release date has been set, Amazon Prime has confirmed that a 2023 release is certainly on the cards and they will reveal more information soon.

The official synopsis of the show further hits home the concept of Fifteen-Love.

“Examining the intense physical and mental pressures of professional sport, Fifteen-Love is a gripping and sensitive exploration of trust, power and obsession, and what can be lost when you’ll do anything to win," reads the synopsis.

Emma Raducanu to face Serena Williams in a 'clash of the generations' at 2022 Cincinnati Open

Emma Raducanu in action at the National Bank Open Toronto

On the tennis front, Emma Raducanu is building towards the defense of her US Open title. In her final build-up tournament before the New York Major, the British teenager will face Serena Williams for the first, and possibly the last, time in her career, at the 2022 Cincinnati Open this week.

23-time Grand Slam champion Williams recently announced that she will retire from the sport after this year's US Open.

Raducanu, who has had a tough year so far, enters Cincinnati on the back of an opening-round exit at the Canadian Open, which came after a quarterfinal run at the Citi Open. The 19-year-old will have to defend 2000 points at Flushing Meadows.

Meanwhile, four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka will begin her Cincinnati Open campaign against China's Zhang Shuai. Osaka also lost in the opening round of the Canadian Open and is yet to find her best form this year. The two-time US Open champion has won just one tour-level match across three tournaments since the Italian Open in May.

