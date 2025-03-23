"The way it should be, no shouting from angry psychologists any more": Fans react to Iga Swiatek's coach Wim Fissette's 'refreshing' act at Miami Open

Tennis fans hailed Iga Swiatek's coach, Wim Fissette after cameras captured him calmly advising the Pole in a tense moment during her second-round match at the ongoing 2025 Miami Open. Swiatek, the WTA No. 2, ultimately came through the contest with a 6-2, 7-5 victory against Caroline Garcia.

Ad

Before Miami, Swiatek and Garcia clashed in the second round of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. Here, the Pole was rampant, registering a comprehensive 6-2, 6-0 win over the former WTA No. 4. In Miami though, things were much more complicated, particularly in the second set, where Swiatek trailed Garcia 1-3 at one point and also needed to save a set point while serving down 5-4.

Wim Fissette, who was appointed by Iga Swiatek as her coach last year, proved to be an able source of support for the Pole during the stressful moments. The iconic coach calmly urged the former No. 1 and five-time Major winner to remain brave, and footage of this later surfaced on X (formerly Twitter).

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Several fans lauded the way Fissette went about encouraging Swiatek, with some bringing up the name of Daria Abramowicz, the Pole's sports psychologist. Over the years, Abramowicz has repeatedly come under fire from fans over instances of questionable behavior towards Swiatek.

Most recently, she faced flak for screaming in the WTA No. 2's direction during her loss to Mirra Andreeva in the semifinals of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Ad

"I'm glad Wim is at the front and giving Iga helpful instructions in a calm way. That's the way it should be. No shouting from angry psychologists any more, please," a fan wrote.

"Jazda ('Let's go' in colloquial Polish) Wim! This is so refreshing to see," commented another.

"Good to see there is someone in Iga's team who can actually support her mentally," another fan chimed in.

Ad

Here are some more reactions from fans to Fissette encouraging Swiatek to be brave during her second-round win at the 2025 Miami Open:

"Excellent intervention from Wim, he is Iga's coach and it is his role to give instructions to her," wrote one fan.

"That’s why I said he is a good coach telling her to focus on the basics and most importantly to spin that damn forehand," another added.

Ad

"Finally his voice is the louder one, lets keep it this way," weighed in yet another fan.

In the aftermath of her Miami Open win over Garcia, Swiatek attributed her initially wayward second-set display to a dip in energy.

"I tried to wake myself up" - Iga Swiatek on second-set rejuvenation in Miami Open 2R

Iga Swiatek (Source: Getty)

In an honest confession, Iga Swiatek laid bare how she ran out of energy at the beginning of the second set during her 2025 Miami Open second-round clash against Caroline Garcia. The Pole said during her post-match, on-court interview:

Ad

"My energy level got down really fast. So I tried to wake myself up, keep the intensity from the first set, follow through and go for it."

Iga Swiatek, who clinched the Miami Open title back in 2022, is set to lock horns with No. 27 seed Elise Mertens in the third round of this year's edition of the prestigious WTA 1000 hardcourt event. If she wins against the Belgian, the Pole will go on to face the winner of the third-round match between Karolina Muchova and Elina Svitolina.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback