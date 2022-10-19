"The way I look at Roger, I don't know if it can be replicated by anyone" - Eugenie Bouchard on Roger Federer

It is no secret that Canadian tennis player Eugenie Bouchard looks up to Roger Federer and considers him a role model. After Federer walked into the sunset, Bouchard was one of the first people to take to social media to congratulate the Swiss maestro on a stellar career.

As she steamrollered past Kayla Day 7-5, 6-3 in the first round of the Guadalajara Open on Tuesday, Bouchard, in a post-match press conference, said it was an honor to know that young kids in Canada look up to her, just the way she looks at Federer. She also added that no one can replicate the way she looks up to the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

"Well, I mean, the way I look at Roger, I don't know if it can be replicated by anyone. If there are kids that look up to me, I've always said this throughout my career: it's just an honor," she said.

Genie Bouchard @geniebouchard My favorite photo of all time My favorite photo of all time https://t.co/KzsStZlglH

Bouchard reminisced about the days when she was a young girl, hanging around tennis courts and waiting for players to give her an autograph and said to have become that person to someone else is an honor.

"I remember being that little kid, looking up to players, wanting their autographs, watching them on TV. To be that person for someone else is just an honor. I appreciate the support. I hope I can inspire people to, yeah, get out, play tennis, play sports," she added.

Eugenie Bouchard advances to second round of Guadalajara Open

Eugenie Bouchard in action at teh WTA Guadalajara Open.

After a 17-month layoff due to a shoulder injury, Eugenie Bouchard notched up her first WTA 1000 level match win when she brushed aside a challenge from USA's Kayla Day at the Guadalajara Open.

In what will be their first-ever meeting on the court, Bouchard will be up against Jelena Ostapenko in the second round.

The Guadalajara Open is the Canadian's sixth tournament since staging her comeback this year from a shoulder injury. She first played this season in the WTA 125 Odlum Brown VanOpen in Canada two months ago. She is currently ranked 430 and has a 6-6 win-loss record this season.

In her previous tournament, Bouchard retired from her opening round match of the Transylvania Open. Although she accepted a wildcard entry into the Transylvania Open hoping to get some more playing time under her belt, she was forced to retire from her opening match against Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina as she "tweaked her hip" during practice.

