Qinwen Zheng's frosty net exchange with Beatriz Haddad Maia following her loss in the 2023 WTA Elite Trophy final has sparked outrage among tennis fans.

Haddad Maia clinched the biggest title of her career in Zhuhai after defeating home favorite Zheng 7-6(11), 7-6(4) in a gripping final. The Brazilian emerged victorious after an intense two-hour and 51-minute long battle, marking the longest tour-level straight sets match of the season.

After squandering away three set points in the opening set, Zheng's form dipped slightly in the second as she registered two double faults in the crucial tiebreak, allowing the 27-year-old to claim a straight sets victory.

Following her win, Beatriz Haddad Maia appeared overcome with emotion as she approached the net for the customary handshake. While the Brazilian extended her arm, seemingly to embrace Qinwen Zheng, the Chinese player abruptly concluded the handshake without making eye contact with Haddad Maia throughout the exchange.

Several fans took issue with Zheng's behavior and criticized her conduct at the net.

"The way Qinwen instantly turned away after the handshake... I can't defend her anymore," one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"Oh Bia definitely wanted to hug Qinwen but she just went away," another fan chimed in.

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, fans rebuked the 21-year-old for her lack of sportsmanship.

"That handshake from Zheng is nasty," one fan commented.

Expand Tweet

"Zheng does not have the Sportswomanship to congratulate or even acknowledge her opponent in a loser or winner's speech. Why? No look handshake as well," another user posted.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Beatriz Haddad Maia after defeating Qinwen Zheng in WTA Elite Trophy final: "It's a very special week for me"

Beatriz Haddad Maia at the WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai 2023

Beatriz Haddad Maia's title win at the WTA Elite Trophy marked several significant milestones in her career. It was her first title of the season, her first above the WTA 250 level, her first on hard courts and the first since Birmingham 2022.

Following her win over Qinwen Zheng, the Brazilian attributed her triumph to her patience during the challenging moments and acknowledged her "special" week in Zhuhai.

"Today I was trying to be as aggressive as I was during this week. My mentality was very important. I was trying to be patient in the moments things were not going the way that I wanted. It's a very special week for me," Beatriz Haddad Maia said during the rophy presentation.

She also reflected on winning a trophy during the Asian swing despite arriving with stiches on her fingers due to a freak accident in a hotel room during the Guadalajara Open.

"When I came to Asia, I had stitches in my fingers in the first round of Beijing and now I'm finishing the season with a trophy in my hands," she added.

Beatriz Haddad Maia claimed two trophies at the event, winning the doubles title as well. Haddad Maia and Veronika Kudermetova defeated Miyu Kato and Aldila Sutjiadi 6-3, 6-3 in the final to clinch their maiden doubles title together.