"The way you stormed back showed what you’re made of" - Chris Evert hails Iga Swiatek after French Open heroics

Tennis icon Chris Evert recently sang the praises of Iga Swiatek for winning her third and second consecutive Roland Garros singles title. The World No. 1 beat first-time finalist Karolina Muchova, 6-2, 5-7, 6-4, in the final to lay her hands on the fourth Grand Slam title of her career.

Courtesy of her heroics in Paris, the Pole became the first woman in over a decade to win two consecutive Roland Garros singles titles, a feat that was last achieved by Justine Henin. The three-time French Open winner also retained her top spot in the WTA singles rankings.

Following her French Open triumph, the 22-year-old turned to social media to reflect on her title-winning run in the French capital. She thanked everyone for their constant support and said that she is undergoing a lot of different emotions, all at once.

"It's still a bit surreal and overwhelming.I just wanted to thank you all for your energy and support. I had the most exciting, challenging, frustrating and amazing few weeks. Still feeling a lot of emotions but one thing is certain... I will never forget this tournament," Iga Swiatek wrote on Twitter.

Iga Świątek @iga_swiatek It's still a bit surreal and overwhelming.I just wanted to thank you all for your energy and support. I had the most exciting, challenging, frustrating and amazing few weeks. Still feeling a lot of emotions but one thing is certain... I will never forget this tournament. #proud It's still a bit surreal and overwhelming.I just wanted to thank you all for your energy and support. I had the most exciting, challenging, frustrating and amazing few weeks. Still feeling a lot of emotions but one thing is certain... I will never forget this tournament.#proud https://t.co/QyFpHucVZR

Evert, 68, an 18-time Grand Slam winner, heaped praise on the Polish tennis player. The American also congratulated the newly crowned French Open winner.

"Wow! Thank you for including me in your RG memories! The way you stormed back when your back was against the wall, showed what you’re made of… You found a way, a higher gear… Congratulations again, Iga," the American wrote on Twitter.

Chris Evert @ChrissieEvert twitter.com/iga_swiatek/st… Iga Świątek @iga_swiatek twitter.com/iga_swiatek/st… Chcę Wam ogromnie podziękować za energię i wsparcie, jakich mi dostarczyliście podczas tych kilku wspaniałych, trudnych, ekscytujących i frustrujących tygodni.Nie było łatwo, wciąż czuję ogromnie wiele emocji, ale jedno jest pewne: nie zapomnę tego turnieju do końca życia. #dumna Chcę Wam ogromnie podziękować za energię i wsparcie, jakich mi dostarczyliście podczas tych kilku wspaniałych, trudnych, ekscytujących i frustrujących tygodni.Nie było łatwo, wciąż czuję ogromnie wiele emocji, ale jedno jest pewne: nie zapomnę tego turnieju do końca życia. #dumna twitter.com/iga_swiatek/st… Wow! Thank you for including me in your RG memories! The way you stormed back when your back was against the wall, showed what you’re made of… You found a way, a higher gear… Congratulations again, Iga. Wow! Thank you for including me in your RG memories! The way you stormed back when your back was against the wall, showed what you’re made of… You found a way, a higher gear… Congratulations again, Iga.💪👍👏 twitter.com/iga_swiatek/st…

Evert was also present on the day of the final. At the prize distribution ceremony, the American told Eurosport that Iga Swiatek has a rare type of hunger, something that was earlier present in the greats of the game such as Martina Navratilova and Steffi Graf, among others.

"She’s just hungry. There are champions that win one Slam, and that’s enough, but there are players that are really hungry - Monica Seles, Steffi Graf, myself and Martina Navratilova, and I think Iga is the same type of person," Evert said.

Iga Swiatek now has won four Grand Slam singles titles

Women's French Open Winner Photocall - Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek won her maiden Grand Slam title at the 2020 French Open, where she defeated Sofia Kenin, 6-4, 6-1, to win the French Open title. She came close to reaching her second Grand Slam final at the 2022 Australian Open but lost to Danielle Collins in the semifinals.

Swiatek locked horns with Coco Gauff in the final of the 2022 French Open and beat the American, 6-1, 6-3, to win her second Grand Slam title. The same year, she also won her maiden US Open title. Up against Ons Jabeur, the Pole won the third title of her career.

Iga Swiatek won her fourth Grand Slam title in 2023 at the Paris Major.

Poll : 0 votes