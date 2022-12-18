"It's like watching a 14-year-old" - Dan Evans praises Novak Djokovic's fitness, calls him clear favorite for Australian Open

Dan Evans recently caught a glimpse of Novak Djokovic working on his fitness and was awestruck, to say the least. Evans hailed the Serb's fitness and believes it sets him apart from the rest of the field. Along with his assured skillset on the court, Evans believes Djokovic's fitness also makes him a favorite for the 2023 Australian Open.

Evans unexpectedly ran into Djokovic as they were both undergoing pre-season training in Spain. Seeing the Serbian great in the gym reminded the Briton tennis star of a trained gymnast. Evans further expressed that watching the 35-year-old stretch during his training session left him highly impressed with his level.

Speaking to the Daily Mail in a recent interview, Dan Evans was all praise for Novak Djokovic, who he feels will once again be the man to beat come next season.

"Novak was around and I saw him in the gym a bit and had a couple of chats with him," Evans said. "When you look at him in the gym, he looks like a gymnast - the way he stretches it's like watching a 14 year-old. So if his body doesn't break down he has to be in a great position.

Evans also shed light on the joy he saw on the face of the 21-time Grand Slam champion when they met, as he had only recently received confirmation about the lifting of his Australian visa ban and the chance to compete at the Australian Open. Evans went on to opine that Djokovic is the clear favorite to clinch the 2023 Australian Open title, given his incredible run of form at the end of the 2022 season.

The World no. 27, meanwhile, called defending champion Rafael Nadal the second favorite to win the Melbourne Grand Slam tournament.

"He had just got confirmation that he can go to Australia and he is pretty pumped about it. When you look at how he finished the year, and his ranking with how little he played compared to others, he is definitely the favourite for Australia and Nadal is probably second favourite," Evans added.

The 32-year-old feels the Serbian great is the best player on tour "by miles" and suggested that he himself carries the same belief.

"I reckon Novak still believes he is the best by miles and his game looks as sure as ever," Evans expressed.

Dan Evans feels age is not a deterrent for the likes of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal

At the age of 35, and 36, respectively, many believe that Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are deep into the twilight of their tennis careers. However, Dan Evans presented an opposing view of the same and expressed his belief that "35 isn't such a big thing" anymore.

Evans also used the example of soccer superstars Lionel Messi and Olivier Giroud at the ongoing FIFA World Cup to further prove his point that the age of 35 and beyond is not a big deterrent for elite athletes in the modern age.

The Briton player feels that Djokovic and Nadal, as well as his fellow Brit Andy Murray, have proved that age is not as big a barrier as many perceive it to be.

"Novak and Rafa are in their mid-thirties but sport is changing. You look at Messi in recent weeks and someone like Olivier Giroud. Then you look at someone like Andy (Murray) and what he is doing with a metal hip. 35 really isn't such a big thing these days," Evans said on the same.

Novak Djokovic will begin his 2023 season at the Adelaide International before chasing a record-extending 10th Australian Open title, which will make him only the second man after Rafael Nadal to win the same Grand Slam tournament at least 10 times.

