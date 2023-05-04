"The weasels and d*ckheads saying mean stuff should be required to apologize" - Tennis fans empathize with Emma Raducanu after surprise surgery news

Emma Raducanu recently shared the disappointing news that she will be forced to miss the French Open and Wimbledon after undergoing multiple surgical procedures.

On May 3, Raducanu took to social media and shared a handwritten note which revealed that she will be undergoing minor surgeries on both of her hands followed by another on her ankle, which will necessitate a layoff from tennis for a few months. She also expressed her gratitude to those who supported her even without knowing what she was going through.

Tennis fans were quick to sympathize with the 20-year-old as they expressed their dissatisfaction with the criticism leveled at her recently.

Tennis commentator and host of 'The Craig Shapiro Tennis Podcast,' Craig Shapiro stated that anyone who has denigrated the Brit over the past few years owes her a public apology.

"All the weasels, d*ckheads and know nothings that were saying mean stuff about Raducanu for the last couple years should be required to apologize to Emma publicly and be pelted with tomatoes," he tweeted.

"All the weasels, d*ckheads and know nothings that were saying mean stuff about Raducanu for the last couple years should be required to apologize to Emma publicly and be pelted with tomatoes," he tweeted.

Another fan empathized with Raducanu, acknowledging the intense scrutiny she was under. They also highlighted the negative impact a similar level of scrutiny had on Naomi Osaka.

"That's awful.. She's amongst the most scrutinized players in the world today, definitely not easy. We saw what it did to Osaka. Not everyone can take that kind of pressure. Wishing her a good relaxed recovery, so that she can come back stronger," the fan posted.

"That's awful.. She's amongst the most scrutinized players in the world today, definitely not easy. We saw what it did to Osaka. Not everyone can take that kind of pressure. Wishing her a good relaxed recovery, so that she can come back stronger," the fan posted.

"Wishing Emma well...some people are so negative about Emma, they really need to pipe down. She's a young woman and doesn't deserve all the flack she gets," another fan chimed in.

"Wishing Emma well...some people are so negative about Emma, they really need to pipe down. She's a young woman and doesn't deserve all the flack she gets," another fan chimed in.

Here are some more fan reactions to Emma Raducanu's surprise surgery news:

Karl @ashortsentence1 @TheTennisLetter Emma - thank you for this beautiful, open and honest message. I have really felt for you under the constant pressure from the press. You've done so well considering all you've been battling. Focus on you, get well and know tennis fans are cheering you.

It was an incredible performance from you and made me and my Mum's year I think!



A war crime is a war crime, whoever commits it🥀 @JonWooders

It was an incredible performance from you and made me and my Mum's year I think!

We both have a copy of this fantastic photo which was taken of you moments after victory.

Mark white @Bettyblack74 @TheTennisLetter It's probably for the best as she wasn't playing to her level. Hopefully with the procedures and some rehab she can come back and be more consistent. Good luck Emma x

Reese @ReeseVissrr @EmmaRaducanu Speedy recovery Emma! We will be waiting to cheer you on when you are ready to play again

Emma Raducanu can beat anybody, anytime, anywhere, says Serena Williams' former coach Rick Macci

Emma Raducanu at the 2023 Miami Open

Prior to her announcement of a lengthy layoff from the WTA tour, Serena Williams' former coach Rick Macci spoke highly of Emma Raducanu, who took the tennis world by storm at the 2021 US Open.

Macci revealed on social media that he had backed Raducanu to "beat anybody, anytime, anywhere" during a recent interview.

"Was asked yesterday during an interview can Emma Raducanu come back. She willocome all the way back! Emma can beat anybody anytime anywhere and will win a few Grand Slams. You do not lose the talent, you cannot buy confidence over the internet," Rick Macci wrote on Twitter.

Raducanu currently holds a 5-5 win/loss record for the season. Her withdrawal from the Madrid Open will lead to her losing her spot in the top 100 of the WTA rankings in the next update.

