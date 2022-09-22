"The WhatsApp group is what keeps us together" - Novak Djokovic reveals what binds him with Roger Federer and Team Europe

Novak Djokovic is representing Team Europe during the upcoming Laver Cup and is looking forward to sharing some "good times" with his greatest rivals while also bidding farewell to Roger Federer.

In an interview with Eurosport, Djokovic disclosed that the Whatsapp group is one of the tools that bind him with Federer and the rest of Team Europe.

"The WhatsApp group is what keeps us together," revealed the Serb who will seen be in action for the time since his Wimbledon triumph earlier this year.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion also stressed that the Laver Cup was unique in that players would get to spend time off the court while chatting about tennis, sports, and life over team dinners.

“It’s great we will have a chance to spend some quality time off the court together. We have team dinners and will chat about tennis, sports, life. We don’t normally do that on tour, we have our own teams and families, so this is quite unique. We all want to win and perform well but at the same time because of Roger’s farewell and the opportunity to be alongside some of my greatest rivals in my career you also want to share some good times off the court too," the former World No. 1 stated.

Djokovic missed the US Open and the tournaments in Canada and the USA in the lead-up to the last Grand Slam of the year on account of his vaccination status.

Tennis fans will thus be in for a treat as they witness the Serb in action for the first time since his Wimbledon triumph and will also get to watch other tennis greats in the O2 Arena in London.

Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray will be seen playing in the same tournament for the first time since the 2019 Australian Open.

"Having Bjorn Borg on the bench with me when I walk out is going to be something that is beyond cool" - Roger Federer on playing his last ever match

Captain Borg embraces Federer

Federer, who will be playing doubles for Team Europe in London, stated that having Swedish tennis legend Bjorn Borg on the bench for his last professional tennis match will be special.

The 41-year-old also revealed why he chose the city of London to end his career and stressed the importance of having a team behind him before he hung up his racquet.

"It’s very special for me to say goodbye, I think here in London, as a city, knowing I’ve had a lot of emotions and a lot of great tournaments here, trying to qualify for the World (ATP) Tour Finals. So it felt very fitting for me to end my career here. Having Bjorn Borg on the bench with me when I walk out is going to be something that is beyond cool and I felt that was something really nice, having a team behind me as well would not feel so lonely when I’m calling it a day," the Swiss maestro stated.

