"The whole world doesn't want to watch Roger [Federer] lose" - Hubert Hurkacz's coach Craig Boynton revisits the Wimbledon quarterfinal 

Hubert Hurkacz secured one of the biggest wins of his career at this year's Wimbledon Championships, beating eight-time former champion Roger Federer in the quarterfinals.

Hurkacz, who was ranked just outside the top 15 in the world rankings, secured a resounding 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-0 win over the Swiss legend. In the latest episode of The ATP Tennis Radio Podcast, Craig Boynton, Hurkacz's coach, recalled some of his advice to the Pole as he headed into the contest.

Boynton recalled telling Hurkacz to be prepared to play against an unfavorable environment, knowing the kind of support that Federer would command from the packed crowd on Center Court.

"I told him what's coming with that match against Roger [Federer] like this is what's coming," Boynton said. "I mean, you're not gonna be able to hear yourself. The whole world doesn't want to watch Roger lose."

Boyton further recalled Hukracz's own reaction to the win and the overall atmosphere, joking that even the Pole was surprised at how "loud" the crowd in the stadium was during the encounter.

Boyton, however, was quick to acknowledge the impact of the win, adding that it helped Hurkacz "own" his success as it had given him first-hand experience of succeeding on the big stage.

"And then he says to me, after the match, CB did you hear how loud it was," Boynton said. "And I thought, do you not listen to anything I say before the match?"

"No I mean, I said, like this is what its going to be like," he reasserted. "But I knew that until he's experience it for himself, that, he's not gonna be able to own it."

"There's no substitute for players going out and figuring things out for themselves" - Hurkacz's coach Craig Boynton

Hurkacz has described Roger Federer as one of his childhood idols.

Later in the episode, Boynton stressed on the importance of players "figuring things out for themselves," saying that by accomplishing something on their own, they learn to build their own self-confidence.

"He's gotta learn that and understand that he's really good," Boynton said. "Because it's just his self confidence. As parents, we want our kids to be self confident and we can tell them."

"But there's no substitute for them going out and figuring things out for themselves," he continued. "And having that is an accomplishment, which will then build confidence."

