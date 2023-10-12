"The worst take is Free Palestine" - Tennys Sandgren criticizes public opinions over Israel's war on Arab nation

Tennys Sandgren, the American tennis player, recently criticized various opinions on social media over Hamas' attack on Israel.

On Saturday, October 7, Hamas, a Palestinian Sunni-Islamic, militant, and nationalist organization, launched a multi-pronged surprise attack on Israeli towns near the sieged Gaza Strip. The conflict that entered its sixth day on Thursday had killed over 1,200 Israelis and the group has over 150 people as hostages.

This brutal attack took place during a popular Jewish holiday, multiplying the tragic loss. The unprecedented attack writes a new bloody chapter in the history of a decades-long war and tension over ownership of land and sovereignty.

This attack has people all over the world conveying their concerns, perspectives, and opinions on various social media platforms. Some users are condemning the bloody attack on Israel whereas some are taking sides against the attacking country.

Tennys Sandgren took to Twitter to condemn the latter, stating that there never are ‘‘good’ takes’ but always different versions of the bad ones. He went on to give a fitting example of his statement.

“The problem with Twitter/X during events with complex historical context is that there are no ‘good’ takes Only varying degrees of sh*tty ones And easily the worst one of the lot is #freepalestine”, Sandgren wrote on Twitter.

To further explain his views, he recalled the audacious act of paragliding into a party to marauding it, only for some people to talk about freeing Palestine.

“Imagine watching Hamas paraglide into a dance party, pillage it, and your only take away is #freepalestine”, He added to his post.

The 32-year-old tennis star received a career-high No. 41 ATP singles on January 14, 2019.

“What have you done? Your independent contractors would like to know” - Tennys Sandgren supports Paula Badosa on ball changes

American tennis player Tennys Sandgren recently joined Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Bardosa in voicing his concern over frequent ball changes.

Paula Badosa recently took to Twitter to raise her concern with ATP adding that she has faced the same problem with WTA the whole year.

“Agree! The issue is not only ATP unfortunately… With the WTA we are having the same problems for years as well. We need a change from both sides.” Badosa wrote on Twitter.

Tennys Sandgren joined the campaign reposting Paula Badosa’s post with the caption:

"I want to know what changed that so many players across all levels of both tours are complaining that the balls suck @atptour @WTA what have you done? Your independent contractors would like to know."

