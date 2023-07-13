Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev making the semifinals of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships has amazed American tennis player Tennys Sandgren.

Djokovic is through to his 12th Wimbledon semifinal while the other three are making their final four debut at SW19. Alcaraz, Djokovic, and Medvedev are the top-3 seeds and Sinner is the eighth seed at the tournament this year.

However, it is worth noting that while the Italian is ranked No. 8 in the world, he is tied as the fourth-best player this season, and stands behind Djokovic, Alcaraz, and Medvedev in the live race to the ATP finals. The four players were also widely tipped as the top-4 favorites for the Wimbledon title this year.

Two-time Australian Open quarterfinalist Tennys Sandgren was thus surprised by the materialization of the quartet’s anticipated dominance at SW19 and expressed his elation about the rare feat.

“Wimbledon grass is the best surface in the world. It’s rare that the 4 best players on the planet actually all make the semis,” Sandgren observed.

2023 Wimbledon semifinals: Carlos Alcaraz to face Daniil Medvedev, Novak Djokovic takes on Jannik Sinner

Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev at the 2021 Championships

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz will face World No. 3 Daniil Medvedev in the semifinal of Wimbledon.

They have clashed twice before. Their most recent clash was in the final of the 2023 Indian Wells Masters, where Alcaraz emerged as the winner in straight sets. Interestingly, their first meeting came at SW19 in 2021. At the time, the pair clashed in the second round, with the Russian claiming the victory in straight sets – 6-4, 6-1, 6-2.

Their upcoming battle, however, is expected to be vastly competitive, given the 20-year-old’s phenomenal rise in the past year. Alcaraz will be the favorite going into the encounter. He is currently ranked World No. 1 and is on an unbeaten 10-match streak on grasscourts this year, thanks to his maiden lawn title at the ATP 500 Queen’s Club Championships.

The semifinals will mark the second Wimbledon meeting between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner as well.

The pair clashed in last year’s quarterfinals at SW19, where the 21-year-old emerged as the Serb’s biggest threat, challenging him to a five-set battle. The eventual champion staged a comeback victory to knock out the Italian 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

Their first encounter was in the second round of the 2021 Monte-Carlo Masters, where the veteran claimed a straight-sets victory.

Djokovic, the four-time defending champion, is in pursuit of his eighth title at SW19. Meanwhile, Sinner is the only remaining player without a Grand Slam title to his name and will be hoping to lift his maiden trophy at the end of the week.

