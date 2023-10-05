Nick Kyrgios recently talked about playing in front of English royalty during the 2022 Wimbledon Championships final. He particularly recalled Prince George's exasperated expression as he kept swearing during the match.

In his Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson podcast, former boxing champion Mike Tyson spoke to Kyrgios about the 2022 Wimbledon finals - the closest Kyrgios came to winning a Major. Tyson asked Kyrgios if he met the Queen during that time.

Kyrgios replied that while he did not meet the Queen, he played the finals in front of Prince Williams, Prince George, and the royal family. He recounted swearing a lot and later looking at pictures of a then nine-year-old Prince George, who was at his first outing at Wimbledon, "making faces."

"I haven't met the Queen. I played in front of the whole royal box and I was swearing my nuts off. And then I saw the photos of, was it Williams? The young one? He was making faces and stuff. He was like 'this guy's wild'," said Kyrgios.

Kyrgios was defeated in the title clash by Novak Djokovic 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3).

Nick Kyrgios awaits Marc Polmans' fine at Shanghai Masters in mock anticipation, recalls his own at Queen's 2018

Marc Polmans was disqualified for hitting the chair umpire during his qualifying round match against Stefano Napolitano at the 2023 Shanghai Masters.

Polmans was about to close the match in his favor when he missed the match point. The Aussie smashed the ball in frustration, which hit chair umpire Ben Anderson in the face, leading to Polmans' disqualification.

Nick Kyrgios took to Twitter to react to his compatriot's fate that denied him his first appearance at a Masters 1000. He referred to his own bottle-shaking controversy at the 2018 Queen's Club Championships. Kyrgios was fined €15,000 for performing a lewd act with a water battle during one of his matches at the tournament.

Kyrgios wrote:

"Interested to see what the fine will be all things considered (15 thousand pounds) for the bottle shake at queens."

