Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend, Konstantin Koltsov, tragically passed away on March 18 in Miami, according to recent reports. Despite this heartbreaking loss, the Belarusian tennis player has chosen not to skip the Miami Open, which has drawn immense support from tennis fans.

The duo made their relationship public in 2021. Koltsov, 42, was a former ice hockey player from Belarus, with a career spanning nearly 18 years. Hailing from the same province as Sabalenka, Minsk, he played for the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL for three seasons. He also represented his country at the Winter Olympics in 2002 and 2010.

Koltsov's passing was confirmed by the Salavat Yulaev Ufa team of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), where he served as an assistant coach from 2022 to 2024. Shortly after, new reports emerged indicating that his death is being investigated as an "apparent suicide" by the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Aryna Sabalenka hasn't issued any statement regarding the matter yet. However, according to the Tennis Channel, she won't skip the Miami Open but also won't attend press conferences. The two-time Grand Slam champion was even seen practicing today before beginning her campaign at the WTA 1000 tournament on March 22.

Expand Tweet

Tennis fans have now turned to X (formerly Twitter) to show their support for Sabalenka's decision to compete in the last leg of the Sunshine Double amid her recent loss. One user wrote that everyone should respect how the former World No. 1 chooses to cope with the situation.

"Some people need to understand that there are different ways of mourning. This is her way and let her be," they wrote.

Expand Tweet

Another wrote:

"Incredibly brave. Before anyone may question her decision, people deal with grief differently and we should respect whatever decision she makes and support her regardless."

Expand Tweet

One account posted:

"I understand this. Sometimes the only escape IS the routine. Wish her well, the pain is overwhelming - the only thing you can do is keep living. Time changes on the clock with or without us, make the most of it."

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Aryna Sabalenka to face either Paula Badosa or Simona Halep in Miami 2R

Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka kicked off the 2024 season strongly by winning her second Grand Slam title at the Australian Open. However, she didn't perform as well at the Dubai Tennis Championships and the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, exiting in the second and fourth rounds, respectively.

Sabalenka is now set to compete in the Miami Open with hopes of securing her second title of the season. She will face the winner of the match between Simona Halep and Paula Badosa in the second round, having received a first-round bye.

Halep is coming back to the sport after a recent reduction of her doping ban to nine months, with her last WTA Tour appearance dating back to the 2022 US Open. Meanwhile, Badosa will enter the WTA 1000 tournament after withdrawing from Indian Wells due to injury issues.

Poll : Do you think Aryna Sabalenka made the right decision? Yes No 7 votes View Discussion