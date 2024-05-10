"There is no fear like this" - Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle hilariously opens up about her biggest fear while applying mascara

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle hilariously opened up about her biggest fear as she applied mascara and had the urge to sneeze. Riddle is a social media influencer and creates content around tennis and fashion.

Riddle touched down in Rome for the Italian Open to cheer on partner Fritz after missing from the players' box at the 2024 Madrid Open. The World No. 13 made an impressive run to the semifinals, losing to eventual champion Andrey Rublev.

Recently, Riddle took to Instagram to share a hilarious fear she harbors. She wrote on her Instagram story that sneezing after applying mascara was her biggest fear.

"There is no fear like this," she wrote.

Source- Morgan Riddle's Instagram handle

Fritz started his Italian Open campaign with a win over Fabio Fognini 6-3, 6-4. The American broke his serve twice, while successfully defending two break points he faced.

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle- "He does a really deep analysis of how his strategy is gonna be"

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle at the 2022 Laver Cup

Talor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently let the fans in on the American's process before matches. The 26-year-old influencer, in a conversation with The Cut in September 2023, said that she has now started to understand the game after being on tour for three years.

She also said that Taylor Fritz discussed his match strategy with her, and getting to watch him execute the strategy has helped her increase her understanding of the sport.

"Now, because I’ve been on the tour for three years, I know the game really well. Prior to matches Taylor will tell me, “This is how I’m gonna play the game today. I’m gonna hit to this guy’s backhand because his backhand’s weaker and I’m gonna try to avoid the forehand because he always goes cross-court on the forehand. He does a really deep analysis of how his strategy is gonna be for the match. And now during the match, I get to see him execute that and really understand what’s happening," she said to The Cut.

Riddle also added that as her knowledge of the game has grown, she has started to enjoy watching tennis more.

"Whereas probably the first year, I was unsure, I had absolutely no idea what was going on. I don’t think it’s as fun to watch when you don’t understand the scoring and the points and the strategy behind what the players are doing. Now I can see when he’s playing the match, what his opponent’s strategy is against him, too," she continued.

Taylor Fritz will face compatriot Sebastian Korda in the third round at the 2024 Italian Open.