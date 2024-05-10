“Back with the baby”- Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle delighted to join the American in Rome ahead of Italian Open 2R clash

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently joined him in Rome ahead of his second-round match against Fabio Fognini at the 2024 Italian Open. The head-to-head between the two is tied at 1-1.

Fritz would hope to build on his success at the BMW Open, where he reached the final. He defeated Alejandro Moro Canas, Jack Draper and Cristian Garin before he fell to Jan-Lennard Struff in the title clash. This was his first final on clay.

He also reached the semifinals at the Madrid Open, defeating Luciano Darderi, Sebastian Baez, Hubert Hurkacz and Francisco Cerundolo before losing to Andrey Rublev.

Riddle, who frequently travels with Fritz to his tournaments around the world, skipped the Madrid Open due to her work commitments as she hosted a show at the Formula One Miami Grand Prix.

Now, the influencer has joined the American in Rome and announced her arrival on Instagram.

"Back w the baby," she wrote along with a picture of Taylor Fritz.

Source- Morgan Riddle's Instagram handle

Riddle also shared a picture from her 'hot girl walk', which according to her was 'hell'.

"Hot girl walks here are pure hell," she wrote.

Source- Morgan Riddle's Instagram handle

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle left her job to travel with him on tour

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle at Wimbledon 2023

Taylor Fritz met his girlfriend Morgan Riddle on a dating app in 2020 and they have been together ever since. Riddle used to work in a corporate job when she met Fritz but soon gave up her career to support him at various tournaments around the world.

The 26-year-old influencer told C magazine that she used to take meetings in hotel bathtubs.

“Taylor and I had been together for two years. I’d been working a corporate job and was waking up at 3 a.m. to take meetings in the hotel room bathtub while he was sleeping," Morgan Riddle said to C magazine.

The World No. 13 wanted Riddle to travel with him as he performed better when she was present. This led her to quit her corporate job and build a career as an influencer.

"It got to a point where I said, ‘I can’t make my life work with yours if our careers are not somehow intertwined.’ He wanted me to travel with him full time — and he plays better when I’m there — so we said, ‘What are we going to do?’" she continued.

Morgan Riddle has built a flourishing career as an influencer, collaborating with Wimbledon, Formula One, Wilson and Lottie NYC.