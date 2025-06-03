"There were gas bombs, cars on fire" - Novak Djokovic gets real about 'dangerous' journey to Paris hotel amid Champions League celebrations

Novak Djokovic detailed his dangerous journey to the hotel during Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League triumph. The Serb dealt with violence on the Parisian streets and was also forced to stop his journey at one point.

Djokovic entered Paris after a brilliant title triumph in Geneva. He continued his rich vein of form by cruising past Corentin Moutet, Filip Misolic, and Cameron Norrie en route to the quarterfinals. He outclassed Norrie 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 in the fourth round.

The 38-year-old dealt with celebrations in Paris after PSG won their maiden Champions League title by beating Inter Milan 5-0 in the final at the Allianz Arena. Djokovic said about his hectic journey back to the hotel:

"I want to thank the chief of security who isn’t here but he was amazing with his team. At one point people were quite tense here, for our return to the hotel, they were not suggesting at one point we go back to the hotel at all. To maybe find a place to sleep somewhere around here for a night."

"Because at that point it was past midnight and there were some gas bombs and cars on fire, stuff happening on the street that was really dangerous. Actually everything around our hotel which is close to Arc de Triomphe. In the end we talked and waited for a bit. Then we decided to go, it was fine," he added

Djokovic is known for his interest in other sports around the globe. He is often spotted witnessing important football matches live inside stadiums.

Paris Saint-Germain defeated Inter 5-0 to lift their maiden UEFA Champions League title. The French giants also reached the final in 2020 but ended up on the losing side against Bayern Munich.

The former World No.1 highlighted how the situation was getting out of hand, but also understood the happiness of Parisians inside the city.

"We reached the hotel all good. But it was quite noisy with a lot of things happening outside of the hotel. It’s interesting in some way to look through your window what’s happening. At some point it was getting out of hand," Novak Djokovic said.

"But it’s understandable that people are so excited. First time champions league winners for this city. It’s one of the most important cities in the world. They’re all celebrating. They still go. It’s gonna be several days I’m sure of celebration," he added.

Novak Djokovic will take on Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals of the French Open

Djokovic in action at the 2025 French Open - Day Nine - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic is making his 20th appearance at the French Open this year. He will take on Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, June 4.

While Djokovic edged past Norrie in the fourth round, Zverev made light work of Tallon Griekspoor. Zverev secured the victory midway through the match after the Dutchman retired due to injury.

Djokovic leads the head-to-head against Zverev 8-5. The German won their most recent encounter at the 2025 Australian Open.

The winner of this match will take on either Jannik Sinner or Alexander Bublik in the semifinals.

