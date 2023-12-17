"There is Iga Swiatek who bageled both in their last matches" - Tennis fans react to Patrick Mouratoglou calling Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff superstars

Naomi Osaka will mark her return to the sport at the Brisbane International next month, after an 18-month-long hiatus from the tour.

The former World No. 1's comeback, without a doubt, ups the ante in the WTA, and Patrick Mouratoglou, Serena Williams' and Holger Rune's former coach, couldn't agree more.

Describing Osaka's comeback as the "best news for women's tennis," Mouratoglou heaped praise on the four-time Grand Slam champion, placing her in the same bracket as the American teenage sensation, Coco Gauff. He went on to label the pair as "superstars."

"I think it’s the best news for women’s tennis," the Frenchman told Eurosport. "Now you have Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka, not that there are no others because of course there are many others, but I think those two are super exciting. They are superstars, so they’re great for the WTA. The WTA needs superstars."

Fans on the internet, however, weren't exactly impressed with Mouratoglou's assessment, with many demanding that the current World No. 1 in women's tennis, Iga Swiatek, deserves some respect.

Fans thronged X (formerly Twitter), berating the French coach for placing Osaka beside Swiatek for the upcoming season. They also quietly reminded Mouratoglou that both Osaka and Gauff were bageled the last time they encountered the Pole on the court.

Swiatek defeated the Japanese at the 2022 Miami Open, while the American was defeated by the four-time Major champion at the WTA Finals this year.

"Yeah, and there is Iga, who bagelled both in their last matches," one fan wrote.

"Patrick is not the biggest Iga fan. And that's not a secret. He is jealous that he is not her coach, that she is not representing his Academy. He knows, she is the greatest talent of this generation. He said after Cancun she's a "Machine". He knows what a player she is," another tweeted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Naomi Osaka last played at the 2022 Toray Pan Pacific Open

Naomi Osaka pictured at the 2022 Toray Pan Pacific Open

Naomi Osaka's last international game was played roughly 18 months ago at the 2022 Toray Pan Pacific Open.

Coming off a straight-set loss to home favorite Danielle Collins at the US Open, Osaka's woes carried on into the Pan Pacific Open where she was the defending champion. After getting past Daria Saville in the first round, Osaka withdrew from her second-round encounter against Beatriz Haddad Maia, citing abdominal pain.

She then announced her withdrawal from the 2023 Australian Open days before the Grand Slam tournament as she was expecting her first child with rapper Cordae. She gave birth to her daughter, Shai, in July 2023.

Naomi Osaka is now back on track and has been putting in enough practice sessions to make a stellar comeback, aiming to fill the void on the WTA Tour left by her a year ago.

