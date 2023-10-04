"There were more important things to take care of" - Iga Swiatek 'taking it easy' in quest to regain World No. 1 spot as better player

Iga Swiatek has decided to slow her roll in her pursuit to reclaim the WTA throne, as she's come to appreciate the value of other endeavors.

Iga Swiatek was knocked out in the fourth round of the 2023 US Open after falling to Jelena Ostapenko in a three-set battle. She had a similar fate in the quarterfinals of the Japan Open, where she was defeated in three sets by eventual champion Veronika Kudermetova, against whom she had never lost a set in all four previous meetings prior to that.

The 22-year-old discussed her thoughts on holding the top spot in the WTA rankings in a post-match press conference following her 6-1, 6-1 victory against Magda Linette in the quarterfinals of the 2023 China Open.

Swiatek asserted that she has learned to relax because it is necessary to focus on other things as well.

“Before the US Open I was torn about whether I wanted to continue trying, play every tournament to fight to finish the year at #1 in the world. After the US Open I realized there were more important things to take care of. Sometimes it's better to take it easy. I've also changed my attitude a bit, I just want to be a better player,” she said.

After the US Open, Iga Swiatek found herself between a rock and a hard place, pondering her next move after having reigned as the World No. 1 for a considerable stretch of time. Now, the four-time Grand Slam champion has decided to take this time to "regroup" herself and try to better other areas of her game.

She further expressed that she is quite content with the number of tournaments she has chosen to partake in this year.

“Honestly, on one hand, I had to force myself to stop. On the other, I felt that it is not the right way to go. I've had #1 for a long time. I think I deserve a little time to regroup & then be better. Giving up on goals is sometimes not the right way to go."

"I am happy that we have chosen to only play in Tokyo, Beijing & the WTA Finals. I think it would be easier if the WTA Finals were held earlier because then I could have a longer preseason to progress, but we have to adapt,” Swiatek stated.

Iga Swiatek: “For me sport is a cycle of constant changes”

After losing her World No. 1 ranking at Flushing Meadows this year, Iga Swiatek wrote a moving letter in which she reflected on her 2023 season thus far and her first time holding that title.

The Pole's hopes were dashed by Jelena Ostapenko in a nail-biting three-setter, putting an end to her US Open title defense and allowing Aryna Sabalenka to snatch the top spot.

Iga Swiatek explained her strategy for future competitions, proclaiming that she likes to start each new season with a "clean slate," prioritizing the pursuit of new titles over the defense of old ones.

“For me sport is a cycle of constant changes exactly like in everyday life, we can either win or lose - that’s it, it’s so simple. New season, next tournament, new opportunities to GAIN, ACHIEVE, not defend something. Clean slate,” she said.