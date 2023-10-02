"Seems smart to me, the rule is fine" - Iga Swiatek takes differing stance to Aryna Sabalenka on performance byes

Iga Swiatek has offered a different take to Aryna Sabalanka on the controversy of performance byes on the WTA Tour recently, claiming it to be a "smart" rule.

Following her 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 loss to eventual champion Veronika Kudermetova last week at the Japan Open, Iga Swiatek powered her way past Sara Sorribes Tormo in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3, to return to winning ways at the China Open this week.

It may have been a comprehensive first-round victory for the World No. 2, but she was kept on her toes throughout the match before punching her ticket to the second round in Beijing.

Following her triumph, Iga Swiatek spoke at her press conference about a range of topics, including the debate around the performance bye, which she thought was a good idea. The Polish defended it by citing her personal experience of going deep in one tournament and then immediately having to move on to the next.

"I have not spoken much about this rule because these are the first events that I dispute in which this kind of thing is happening, although we have already traveled a long calendar. I think it's a smart thing, when I had tournaments where I went a lot of depth then I know what it means to rush to the next one, without time to rest and prepare,” Iga Swiatek stated.

Personally, Iga Swiatek wouldn't mind playing an extra match at a tournament, as it would give her another shot at victory.

“I think the rule is fine, it makes sense, it's just striking to see that some favorites don't have a Bye. I know there has been some misunderstanding, a bit of a scandal, but I just want to focus on my tennis. I don't care if I have to play one more game, for me it's another chance to play and win. I really don't care if I play another game or not,” she mentioned.

On the other hand, World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka is of the opinion that players have to earn their byes through ranking, and was quoted saying:

“I knew because they sent an email before, everyone knew about the performance bye, but I didn't understand it. I thought they were like extra byes. I do not understand that. Players who have byes for having played semi-finals in a lower tournament receive a bye in a 1000 tournament, I don't understand it. I think you have to earn those byes."

Top seed Sabalenka, who would have received a bye in the first round in Beijing if not for the performance quota, ended up going through to the second round regardless, making light work of Sofia Kenin in her opener.

Iga Swiatek on winning Career Grand Slam: “I’m 22, so I still have a lot of time probably”

China Open Tennis

Iga Swiatek recently revealed her desire to conquer the ever-elusive 'Career Grand Slam.'

The Polish player, with four Major titles under her belt already, was facing the press at the WTA 500 event in Tokyo. During the session, a fan curiously asked her how long it would take for her to conquer all four Grand Slam tournaments.

To address the question, Iga Swiatek said that she'll need to up her game on grasscourts before she could lay a claim to ruling the roost across all surfaces on the WTA Tour. The 22-year-old made it crystal clear that she wasn't sprinting to conquer all the terrains; but at the same time, she expressed her desire to wrap up the collection as soon as possible.

"I don't think I can answer you specifically. Um, as soon as possible? Well for sure, I think I need a couple of more years to play on grass... so, I'm not rushing you know. I'm 22, so I still have a lot of time probably, more than like 10 years. So I'm doing my best to win every tournament I play at. But yeah, I'm not rushing it because I've already won 4 Slams," she added.

Iga Swiatek, who also did not get a bye in the first round despite being the second seed, will square off against France's Varvara Gracheva in the second round of the 2023 China Open after her victory over Sara Sorribes Tormo.