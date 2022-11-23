"There is much to accomplish, and I'm not done yet!" - Billie Jean King celebrates her 79th birthday

Former American tennis icon Billie Jean King celebrated her 79th birthday on Tuesday (November 22). Billie has been a pioneer for women's tennis and is one of the most successful tennis players in history.

Billie Jean King took to social media to call herself 79 years young and requested that people join the fight for equality and cause good trouble.

"Today I am 79 years young. As the new year approaches, please join me in remaining committed to equality in its many forms, and to making good trouble where it's needed. There is much to accomplish, and I’m not done yet!" wrote Billie.

Former world No. 1 Chris Evert also took to social media to wish Billie on her 79th birthday and called her an "exceptional role model."

"A very Happy Birthday to @BillieJeanKing. So much to thank her for… so little space! Thank you for being an exceptional role model, mentor, and friend to me… You mean the world to me!" Chris Evert wrote.

"I personally wouldn't agree with it" - Billie Jean King on Iga Swiatek's decision to skip the BJK Cup

Billie Jean King is seen as she meets the Great Britain Billie Jean Cup team

Current world No. 1 Iga Swiatek recently withdrew from the Billie Jean King (BJK) Cup citing scheduling conflicts with the WTA Finals. The decision caught some by surprise as Swiatek would miss the opportunity to represent Poland at the event.

Billie revealed that she understood the reason behind Swiatek's withdrawal but did not agree with her decision.

"I can totally understand her reasoning. I personally wouldn't agree with it. But you know what? It's about her. She's the one that's having to deal with reality now; I don't," Billie Jean King said.

"I would have liked her to wait a little longer [to decide about the BJK Cup Finals] because you never know how you're going to do. I mean, you just don't know. And this is where you have to figure out for yourself what's important to you," the 79-year-old added.

Swiatek mentioned that she had to withdraw from the tournament as the planning of the tournament was unfortunate while criticizing the scheduling.

"I had to take such steps because planning is unfortunate and unfavorable for tennis players. I don't understand why this is happening for the second year in a row. As a consequence, last year and this season, some players have been able to pay for it by joining the two tournaments in a very short period of time and in different parts of the world," Iga Swiatek stated.

