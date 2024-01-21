"There need to be more tournaments in India" - Arjun Kadhe on the growth of Tennis Premier League

Maharashtra-born tennis player Arjun Kadhe had a great 2023, winning two National Games gold medals along with the Olbia Open Championship title. Recently, he featured in India’s premier tennis tournament, the Tennis Premier League (TPL).

Having won the league previously, Arjun Kadhe featured for the Punjab Patriots in the fifth season of the tournament that was played at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune. Sportskeeda interacted with him during the season to understand the impact of TPL on Indian tennis and also his personal goals going forward.

Here are excerpts from the interview:

Q: Share your insights on the Tennis Premier League experience and the Punjab Patriots' performance.

A: I think the experience has been fantastic. We probably had one of the cheapest teams in terms of budget, and we did so well. I'm really happy. I knew Conny was fantastic. She's a winner of this league, and I have won this league once. Digvijay is our junior and has a big game. So, you know, I think we had a great mix in the team, which helped us.

Q: The support from young fans for Punjab Patriots is noticeable. How do you think it benefits the sport when young kids watch and support tennis?

A: I think it is huge because the next generation is watching and getting inspired. I hope they're enjoying the sport. And I think this is the way tennis will grow. More and more young people will be inspired to pick up the racket and take up the sport. This is the basis for inspiring many people to start playing and following tennis.

Q: How has the bond been with the Punjab Patriots team?

A: It has been great. Connie is a lively person, always dancing around, singing songs and cracking jokes. Digvijay is more on the down low. I'm in the middle, enjoying fun as well. We have a good mix in the team, and we all get along well. Having dinners together and getting to know each other's journeys—it's the beauty of this format to learn about other players and take inspiration.

Q: How did you start tennis, and how has the journey been so far?

A: It's been a long journey for me. My dad was a player, and I grew up on a tennis court. When I was a baby, my dad used to coach, and my mom used to carry me, putting my crib on the tennis court while he coached. I used to crawl and look at the ball. My favorite toys growing up were a tennis racket and a tennis ball. So, I've always been around. My grandfather had a vision of making me a tennis player.

Playing tennis professionally is different from playing it as a hobby because it requires a lot of funds, especially coming from India. It's tough as you always have to travel abroad, which gets expensive. I'm grateful to Punit Balan sir and the Punit Balan group for sponsoring me and giving my journey a significant boost. 2023 has been one of the best years for me on the tour. Looking forward to more.

Q: How do you think events like TPL are helping Indian tennis grow and reach a global stage?

A: I think it's a huge platform. It's a different kind of pressure, and all the juniors playing in this league get used to handling crucial points well. This experience translates throughout the year for them. It's a beautiful experience where everyone comes together to fight for one trophy. This is something we don't get in tennis, as it's an individual sport. This scenario creates a different atmosphere, and I think it helps Indian tennis significantly.

Q: TPL is different from traditional tennis, being fast-paced with a different point structure. How challenging is it for a player?

A: It is very different. With 20 points, anyone can win. It's all about energy. If you have a good tempo and energy from the team, momentum can switch quickly. That's what happened in one of Digvijay's matches. He was down 1-7, but he made it 9-11, which is a huge bonus. It tells you how important energy is, in regular matches as well.

Q: You've won two golds in the National Games and the trophy in the Olbia Open Championship. How has been your preparation for this tournament, and what are your future aspirations?

A: I'm working hard with my coach, Hemant sir, and Gaurav Nijhon. We have our goals and are working towards them step by step. This year has been good for me, and I hope to maintain my health next year and play in Grand Slams.

Q: How inspiring is it to see Leander Paes and Vijay Amritraj becoming the first Asians to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame?

A: It is huge because they have been one of the biggest names in tennis since we grew up. Their induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame is significant. They are legends of the sport, and everyone should look up to them and take inspiration to work as hard.

Q: What do you think can be done better for the development of Indian tennis?

A: More tournaments are needed in India. It's getting better, but we are still behind compared to the Americans and the Europeans. The disadvantage is having to deal with visas and travel every time. If there are more tournaments in India, it will give a huge advantage to Indian players. We still have to travel, but having more options in India would be beneficial.

Q: Who's your inspiration?

A: My favorite was Andy Roddick back in the day, but now it's Rafa (Rafael Nadal) all the way. It's the attitude he plays with; he's mentally one of the toughest players, the best competitor. He looks human, unlike Federer. Federer made tennis look easy, but Nadal fights for every point. He's a legend, and I admire his attitude. I hope I can achieve at least 5 to 10 percent of what he has.

Q: Any message for young kids aspiring to be a professional tennis player?

A: I think planning goes a long way and committing to the plan also. I see a lot of juniors making a plan. If it doesn't work, the first few days or the first month, they switch the plan. But I think if you make a plan, you need to commit to it and give it time. Trust, try and enjoy the process. I think that's the key.

