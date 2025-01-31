"There won't be a next Roger Federer" - Australian Open junior champ Henry Bernet rejects comparison to Swiss legend

Henry Bernet is quickly emerging as one of the most exciting talents on the tennis circuit. His recent triumph in the boys' singles Australian Open competition has led to comparisons with the legendary Roger Federer, but the 18-year-old insists he is keen to “follow his own path."

Bernet became the first Swiss player to win a Junior Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open when he defeated Benjamin Willwerth 6-3, 6-4 in the final at the Rod Laver Arena. This was his debut campaign at the Australian Open and he strung together some incredible performances, dropping just one set enroute to the title.

There are plenty of similarities between Bernet and the 20-time Grand Slam champion Federer. Bernet also hails from Basel, represents the same club that Federer did during his junior days, and has a graceful single-handed backhand. The comparisons are, hence, natural.

“People want the next Federer or the next Wawrinka, but there won’t be one. I am aware of the parallels I have with Roger, but it can really be a problem,” said Henry Bernet while speaking to Blick after his terrific Australian Open campaign.

Notably, Bernet also spoke about receiving a congratulatory email from Federer, his mother Lynette, and his father Robert after his win in Melbourne.

Being compared to Federer, one of the greatest players in the sport, can be both motivating and daunting, but the teenager isn’t giving it too much thought.

“At the moment I try not to think about it too much, to hide it somehow, right now what I want is to follow my own path,” he added.

The Swiss youngster has six titles to his name and is currently ranked World No. 2 on the ITF Junior Rankings.

Henry Bernet is backed by Roger Federer-backed company On

In Picture: Henry Bernet poses with the trophy after winning the Junior Boys' Singles Final at the 2025 Australian Open. Source: Getty

Henry Bernet, who is the sixth male Swiss player to win a Junior Grand Slam singles title, recently signed a five-year deal with Swiss sportswear company On. Federer is a creative partner and shareholder in the firm that also has the likes of Iga Swiatek and Ben Shelton on their roster.

Sportskeeda had caught up with the young Swiss star at the Australian Open and to nobody’s surprise, he named Federer as one of his favourite players.

"Definitely Federer and Wawrinka... obviously because they are Swiss. I think those two from a country like Switzerland, Stan winning three Grand Slams, Roger winning 20 is not normal for a country like Switzerland so yeah, it's really a hype. It's always been those two for me," Henry Bernet said.

Bernet, who won the Australian Open crown on his 18th birthday, has also begun working with Federer’s former coach Severin Luthi. With a 12-match unbeaten run in 2025 and a Junior Grand Slam title to go with it, Bernet will hope to carry the momentum and make a splash on the circuit this season.

