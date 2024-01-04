"There are people following us!" - Benoit Paire lashes out on ATP over bugs on their streaming site for Challenger tournaments

Benoit Paire has lashed out at the ATP for bugs and errors on their streaming site for Challenger tournaments.

Paire kicked off his 2024 campaign at the Open Nouvelle-Caledonie Challenger tournament. He has reached the quarter-finals in singles after defeating Geoffrey Blancaneaux and Colin Sinclair in the first two rounds. However, he was knocked out in the first round in doubles.

The French tennis player took to X (formerly Twitter) to lash out at the ATP Tour's streaming site which streams Challenger tournaments among other events. He stated that the site had multiple bugs and specifically cited that the match kept starting from the beginning every time while streaming.

"@atptour if you can fix the streaming problem on the ATP site for challengers!!!! It starts from the beginning every time and there are only bugs!! There are people following us!!!! THANK YOU 😠, " Paire wrote (translated from French).

Benoit Paire is a former World No. 18, a ranking he achieved in 2016. He has won three singles titles and one doubles title so far in his career. Paire was also the recipient of the 2015 Comeback Player of the Year, receiving the same for jumping from World No. 118 in 2014 to World No. 19 in 2015.

He is currently ranked 117th in the world.

Benoit Paire has won all 3 of his ATP singles Titles on Clay

Benoit Paire at the French Open

Benoit Paire has attained most of his success on clay. The Frenchman has reached 10 ATP finals in his career, including two on indoor hardcourts, three on outdoor hardcourts, and five on clay courts. All three of his titles have notably come on clay.

The 34-year-old won his first title at the 2015 Bastad Open. He defeated the top three seeds - David Goffin, defending champion Pablo Cuevas, and Tommy Robredo - without dropping a single set in the entire title run.

His second title came at the 2019 Marrakech Open. Paire defeated Jaume Munar in the quarter-finals, compatriot Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the last four, and Pablo Andujar in the final to win his second title.

He put together another brilliant title run the following month to win the 2019 Lyon Open. Pair saw off Pablo Cuevas, Denis Shapovalov, and Taylor Fritz to make the final. He then defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets in the summit clash.