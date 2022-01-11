"There's gonna be people who won't support Novak Djokovic at all, Australian public is not 100% happy with this verdict" - Barbara Schett

Former World No. 7 Barbara Schett believes Novak Djokovic will get a hostile reception at the 2022 Australian Open since many are unhappy with the court's verdict.

On Monday, a federal court ruled that it was unreasonable to deny Djokovic entry into Australia. The Serb was immediately freed from detention, and the decision to cancel his visa was overturned.

Djokovic has since declared that he is keen to defend his crown at Melbourne Park. However, an air of uncertainty still hangs over the situation as Australia's Immigration Minister has the power to revoke the 34-year-old's visa again and have him deported.

Djokovic reached Melbourne last Wednesday, but due to the initial visa cancelation was forced to spend nearly five days in a facility meant for detainees. His mother Dijana even alleged that her son was housed in inhumane conditions, and that he wasn't offered three meals a day.

Needless to say, the Australian Open defending champion was also unable to do any tennis practice during that period.

Speaking to Eurosport on Monday, Barbara Schett first highlighted Djokovic's lack of practice time. But in the same breath, Schett pointed out that the Serb still has plenty of time to get himself ready for the year's opening Slam.

"I'm sure it wasn't easy for him now to stay in his quarantine hotel for the last three or four days where he couldn't exercise at all," Barbara Schett said. "He couldn't play tennis at all. (But) he still has enough time to acclimatise and get ready for it."

Schett went on to suggest that Djokovic might have a tough time on the court since the crowd is unlikely to give him a warm welcome.

The 20-time Major champion is unvaccinated, but was still allowed to enter the country. That has left many fans - particularly those from Australia - displeased at what they see as special treatment for the Serb.

Australians have endured some of the world's harshest restrictions during the pandemic, and many believe they would take exception to anyone being exempted from the same.

"But just mentally, how hard is it going to be to step out there on the court?" Schett asked. "Because there's gonna be people you know who support him, but it's also going to be people who won't support him at all. So Australia, I think, and the whole world, is paying very close attention to what's gonna happen when he steps out there on the court."

"We all know they've been going through so much heartache in the last couple of years with all these horrible lockdowns," she added. "270 days alone in Melbourne and they (Australians) couldn't see their loved ones. There's still some restrictions everywhere. And I think the public in Australia is not 100 percent happy with this verdict."

"We have to wait" - Barbara Schett on the possibility of Novak Djokovic's visa being canceled again

Paul Sakkal @paulsakkal



Govt wont make decision to deport him tonight per



Immigration Minister had 4h to cancel before he was freed from detention



Decision to cancel can still be made but will be tomorrow or in days after



Novak Djokovic will be a free man tonightGovt wont make decision to deport him tonight per @Gallo_WaysImmigration Minister had 4h to cancel before he was freed from detentionDecision to cancel can still be made but will be tomorrow or in days aftertheage.com.au/sport/tennis/n…

Novak Djokovic is a free man at the moment. He was even pictured at the Rod Laver Arena late on Monday, posing with his team after a short practice session.

However, Immigration Minister Alex Hawke still has the power to cancel the Serb's visa for a second time and have him deported. In that context, Barbara Schett believes people shouldn't look too far ahead since things could well take a turn for the worse.

"But first of all, again, we have to wait," Schett said. "What's going to happen if the Immigration Minister, is going to cancel his visa or not?"

Novak Djokovic @DjokerNole

I'm pleased and grateful that the Judge overturned my visa cancellation. Despite all that has happened,I want to stay and try to compete @AustralianOpen I remain focused on that. I flew here to play at one of the most important events we have in front of the amazing fans.

