“There’s no greater example for the kids than Rafael Nadal; after he plays, he sweeps the court" – US Open junior champion Alex Eala's father Mike

With his spectacular tennis skills on the court and humble attitude off it, Rafael Nadal has long been an exemplary icon for aspiring tennis players. The latest to attest to it is reigning US Open girls' singles champion Alex Eala's father, Mike.

Eala, who created history as the first Filipino to win a junior Grand Slam singles title, has been honing her skills at the Rafael Nadal Academy in Mallorca, Spain, since she was 12 years old.

In the most recent issue of Vogue Philippines, the 17-year-old's father, Mike, has opened up about her life and training at the 22-time Major champion's academy.

Alex Eala trains ahead of the 2021 Miami Open

While discussing the tennis superstar, Mike remarked that there's no greater example for young kids than Rafael Nadal. He went on to reveal that the former World No. 1 even makes sure to always sweep the courts after every practice session.

Explaining how the academy puts emphasis on ensuring that kids inculcate good values, Mike said:

“I think there’s no greater example of the kids than Rafa. After he plays, he’ll sweep the court."

Although young Eala doesn't often get to see the 14-time French Open champion at his academy, Nadal does keep track of the talented kids. When Alex Eala won a tournament in Spain, the tennis legend congratulated her in person.

The Filipino southpaw was also one of the eight players who participated in the Amazon Prime mini-series, 'Rafa Nadal Academy' that showcased life at the academy.

Alex Eala is one of the most promising stars to come out of the Rafa Nadal Academy in recent times. In a stellar junior career, she has already won the US Open girls' singles (2022) trophy, the Australian Open (2020), and French Open (2021) girls' doubles titles.

Earlier, she had also won the 2018 Les Petit As 14-and-under tournament at the age of 12. Eala has also collected a couple of ITF circuit titles, which have catapulted her to her current ranking of 219.

Rafael Nadal beats Alejandro Tabilo in Chile exhibition match

Rafael Nadal waves to the crowd after his match against Alejandro Tabilo at Copa Museo de la Moda

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal is currently in the middle of his South American exhibition tour. In the Santiago leg of the tour on Friday, the southpaw defeated World No. 86 Alejandro Tabilo 7-6(6), 6-3.

More than 13,000 people gathered at the San Carlos de Apoquindo stadium to catch a glimpse of the highly popular Spaniard. Nadal was mobbed by the crowd on completion of the match and the 22-time Major winner even stopped for a few autographs.

Nadal returned to Santiago after beating World No. 3 Casper Ruud in Buenos Aires. Ruud will next join him in Belo Horizonte, Quito, Bogota, and Mexico City for the next legs of the tour.

