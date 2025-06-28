”There’s hope for me” - Iga Swiatek stays in good spirits for Wimbledon despite Bad Homburg Open final loss

Iga Swiatek made her feelings known about feeling positive about competing in Wimbledon, even after her finals at the Bad Homburg Open did not pan out as expected. Wimbledon is slated to get underway on June 30 and conclude on July 13, 2025.

Swiatek was last seen competing at the Bad Homburg Open, where she delivered significant performances and reached the finals after besting multiple athletes, including Victoria Azarenka, Jasmine Paolini, and more. However, the finals did not pan out as expected, as the Pole was beaten by Jessica Pegula, who claimed the victory by 6-4, 7-5.

Following this heartbreaking loss, she appeared for the post-match presentation and opened up about having good hopes about competing in grass tournaments. Making her feelings known about losing in the Bad Homburg Open finals, she said:

"This tournament just shows that there's hope for me in grass," said Iga Swiatek.

Following the end of the contest, Pegula teased Swiatek about not being able to play on grass.

""I know you say you can't play on grass, but trust me, you're still very, very good on grass," Pegula said after her win (via WTA), "so cut yourself some slack there."

Swiatek replied to this by commending the American's game.

"You have an amazing game and you showed it throughout the tournament. Hopefully we will have many more finals together," Swiatek said.

Iga Swiatek opened up about getting used to life as a non-World No.1

Iga Swiatek recently dropped to world No. 4 after she was bested by Danielle Collins in the second round of the Italian Open. Shortly after this upset, the Pole sat for an interview with Sport.pl, where she spoke about dropping down from the top two after being there for 75 consecutive weeks.

She revealed that her main focus is on improving her game and stated that although she felt a lot of bitterness about losing her rank, she admitted that sport is not constant.

"It's not like I think about it every day. My perspective doesn't change in this context. Even when I was the leader, I always said that I didn't look at the rankings. And it still is. However, when I came back in February after the Australian Open, I actually had a moment when I felt a lot of bitterness about how I lost that ranking. But then I focused on work. I think that many people got used to being higher in the ranking, and I did too for a while," said Iga Swiatek.

She added:

"But sports work a bit differently. Anyone with common sense knows that not everything is constant in sports. Other girls are developing too, there is constant competition. I won't always be first. However, on a daily basis, when I work, train, play matches, I don't think about it at all. I know what tools I have and what I can show on the court. The fact that I play with the number doesn't change that."

Iga Swiatek will next be seen in action on July 1 at Wimbledon, where she will be locking horns with Polina Kudermetova in the first round of the tournament.

