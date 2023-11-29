"There's much more work to do" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian on being named in Forbes' Future of Work 50 for 2023

Serena Williams' husband, and Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian recently expressed that there is more work that is to be done after being recognized in Forbes' Future of Work 50 for 2023.

Ohanian is a tech entrepreneur who has established his own venture capital foundation, Seven Seven Six (776). With the help of his foundation, Ohanian has invested in over 40 startup companies.

Ohanian's foundation also distributed $20 million towards funding climate solutions. These funds have been distributed to various individuals who will utilize them for a diverse range of projects.

Recently, Forbes released a list featuring 50 executives, companies, leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs, and CEOs. These individuals have distinguished themselves through their groundbreaking technologies, philanthropic endeavors, or exemplary work practices, making them figures to admire.

Among the names on the list, Alexis Ohanian also secured a spot. Reacting to this news, the 40-year-old expressed his gratitude while acknowledging that there is still an abundance of work to be done.

"Thanks, Forbes. There's much more work to do," Ohanian posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Alexis Ohanian reveals path to succeeding in business using surfing analogy

Last month, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian talked about a surfing analogy, which according to him is instrumental in achieving success in both life and business.

During his keynote address to the students at his alma mater, the University of Virginia, Ohanian emphasized the importance of adopting a surfer's mindset. He said that while surfing, one seizes a perfect wave and rides it flawlessly and patiently awaiting the next ideal opportunity.

The tech entrepreneur highlighted the importance of seizing opportunities, that come one's way, and not allowing them to slip through.

“There’s a really good analogy about life and business and surfing ... Some waves come by, and you rip them perfect, and you are just killing it. You paddle back out and wait five hours for another good wave,” Ohanian said.

Alexis Ohanian stated that success is inevitable for those who constantly anticipate the next "wave" of opportunities rather than dwelling on the past ones. He emphasized that if one embraces such a mindset in their life then it will be "a life well-lived."

“That mindset is the right mindset for a life well-lived,” he said. “If you spent all your time on that board, just being anxious about the wave you just missed, you’re going to miss the next one. If you spend it just daydreaming and trying to relive that one amazing wave you just had, you might miss the next one,” he added.

