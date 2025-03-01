"There's only one correct answer and it's Serena Williams" - Andreea Prisacariu snubs Steffi Graf, Margaret Court in women's GOAT debate

World No. 476 Andreea Prisacariu recently heaped rich praise on Serena Williams. The Romanian posted about a conversation where she was discussing the greatest players in WTA history, and sure enough, the 23-time Major winner's name came up.

Ad

Williams enjoyed a top-flight career on the women's tour for over two decades. The highlights of her career include winning 23 Major titles in singles and 14 in doubles, securing four gold medals for her country, and raking in a mammoth $94.8 million in prize money.

In that context, Andreea Prisacariu took to her X (formerly Twitter) handle to give props to Serena Williams. The Romanian maintained that although many fans like to spout off many names, no player comes close to the American's impact on women's tennis.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I was into this conversation today that got interesting and at some point we were talking about who’s the greatest player in women’s tennis… and some current players were named… But honey, there’s only one correct answer and that is Serena Williams," Andreea Prisacariu wrote on X on Friday.

It is pertinent to note that the World No. 476 overlooked the likes of Steffi Graf and Margaret Court in the discourse. For what it's worth though, they both have a plausible argument to be the female tennis GOAT. While Graf won one less Major title than Williams, she became the first male or female player to win the Calendar Golden Slam in 1988. Court, on the other hand, has one more Major title than the 23-time Major winner American. However, her tally gets undermined because she played in a relatively weaker era than Graf or Williams.

Ad

Aside from Williams, Prisacariu has also praised Novak Djokovic in the past. In 2023, she called the Serb her "favorite player" in her early years while speaking to Italian journalist Mario Boccardi.

"I was seven, yeah this one was a nice memory. So, I was seven, and there was one of my first interviews, let's say," Andreea Prisacariu said in December 2023. "I was in my home country, Iasi, and there was this guy with the microphone and he was like, 'Who is your favorite player in the world?' and I said Novak. He says 'Why?' Because he is Novak."

Ad

Andreea Prisacariu mostly plies her trade on the ITF circuit. The 25-year-old, who has a career-high ranking of 200 in women's doubles, has won six ITF titles in singles and 10 in doubles.

Serena Williams is enjoying a good life outside tennis

Serena Williams at the Super Bowl championship game | Image Source: Getty

Serena Williams, meanwhile, retired from pro tennis at the 2022 US Open after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round in three sets. Since retirement, the 23-time Major winner has focussed on her family life and business ventures.

Ad

Williams currently spearheads her cosmetics company "Wym Beauty", her jewelry brand "S by Serena" and her venture capitalist fund "Serena Ventures". She is also a key investor in Angel City F.C., a National Women's Soccer League team, and Los Angeles Golf Club, a TGL team, with her husband Alexis Ohanian and her elder daughter Olympia.

The 43-year-old currently resides in Florida with her family. The American gave birth to her youngest daughter, Adira River, in August 2023. Following a long maternity leave, she has started making media appearances again, as evidenced by her iconic crip-walk to Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us at the Super Bowl halftime show earlier this month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas