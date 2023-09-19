"Because he is Novak Djokovic" - Andreea Prisacariu fondly recalls the time she picked Serb as her favorite player at the age of 7

Romanian tennis player Andreea Prisacariu recently recalled how she chose World No. 1 Novak Djokovic as her favorite player when she was seven years old. Prisacariu embarked on her professional journey in 2018, and, despite facing financial challenges, she has continued to participate in ITF circuit tournaments for the last five years.

The 23-year-old has long admired the Serb, as evidenced by her previous comments in which she lavished praise on him for his assistance to tennis players from Serbia and other places.

Andreea Prisacariu recently appeared on the Novak Weekly Podcast, where she was asked about her first memory of Novak Djokovic in a conversation with Marko Milenkovic and journalist Mario Boccardi.

The Romanian revealed that it was during an interview when she was seven years old when a reporter asked her to name her favorite player, and without much thought, she took the tennis legend's name.

"I was seven, yeah this one was a nice memory. So, I was seven, and there was one of my first interviews, let's say. I was in my home country, Iasi, and there was this guy with the microphone and he was like, 'Who is your favorite player in the world?' and I said Novak. He says 'Why?' because he is Novak," she said.

"That was the answer at that time, you know, because I didn't know what to say. Because he is Novak, that's why. And also because he is a Serb. I always liked Serbian people. Everybody knows that," she added.

Novak Djokovic's current priority is to win the Davis Cup 2023

Novak Djokovic pictured with his US Open 2023 trophy

Novak Djokovic cemented his status as the greatest tennis player of all time, defeating Daniil Medvedev in the 2023 US Open final to win a record 24th Grand Slam singles title.

Djokovic equaled Margaret Court's record for the most Grand Slam singles titles in the history of the sport. However, he stands alone as the sole player to win 24 Majors in the Open Era.

After his exploits at Flushing Meadows, the Serb arrived in Spain and joined his national team, Serbia, for the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals in Valencia. As one might expect, the 36-year-old assisted his team's progress, and they will face Great Britain in the quarterfinals in their bid for a second tournament title.

Before starting his Davis Cup campaign, Novak Djokovic spoke with the Spanish press and revealed that his priority is to win the Davis Cup for Serbia. The country last won the tournament in 2010.

"My priority will be winning the Davis Cup. I hope it will come step by step. The first step was taken without me with a 3-0 win against South Korea two days ago," he said.

The Davis Cup final will be held in Malaga, Spain, from November 22 to November 26.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis