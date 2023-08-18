"There is something of a 'Big 3' with Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina, but women's game is wide open" - Tennis commentator

With Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, and Elena Rybakina doing well at each passing tournament, the clamor around a possible "Big 3" for women's tennis grows stronger.

For the uninitiated, the "Big 3" is a sobrequiet used widely to refer to Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic—the trio who dominated the men's game for the better part of the 2000s and 2010s.

Speaking of Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, and Elena Rybakina possibly walking in the footsteps of their male counterparts, tennis commentator and former player Leif Shiras said that while he felt that there was somewhat of a "Big 3", the women's game was wide open.

"I think there is something of a 'Big 3' in the women's game," Shiras said. "Yeah, I think you have to respect Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalanka, Elena Rybakina, but I do feel that the women's game is open."

Elaborating, Shiras said there was potential for others, including the likes of Coco Gauff and Ons Jabeur, to do well on the big stage as well. He, however, was quick to add that for the same to happen, one of them needed to have a breakthrough by winning a slam first.

"It's wide open and there's potential," he continued. "I think for Coco Gauff and Ons Jabeur, all these players, they're all stars in their own, right? And I think the orbit would only get bigger if they get a breakthrough too, so, I think they can."

"I do think Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina are favorites" - Leif Shiras

Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina at the BNP Paribas Open.

Speaking about the favorites for Grand Slam titles, Leif Shiras said Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, and Elena Rybakina were still the favorites when entering these big tournaments.

The former World No. 31 said they brought something special to the table in the form of their strong serving games, which are vital as players go deep into Grand Slams.

"But I do tend to think the favorites are the 'Big 3' and I think, think they bring to the table something that's sort of," Shiras said. "The fact that they can serve, they can protect their serv a little bit better and that's absolutely vital when you come down the stretch in a Major."

Shiras circled back to his original point, saying that while the serve set the "Big 3" apart, the field remains open.

"I think that gives them a little bit of a nod, but at the same time, it's open," he added.