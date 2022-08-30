"I’ve been at this a long time and think I’m very fair; there will always be haters"- Chris Evert on criticism of her commentary during Serena Williams' US Open 1R match

Serena Williams came through her 2022 US Open first-round match against Danka Kovinic in flying colors on Monday. The 40-year-old registered a 6-3, 6-3 win to progress to the second round at Flushing Meadows.

While Williams was cheered on by a packed crowd, commentator Chris Evert faced a mixed reception for her commentary during the match. While some criticized her, others appreciated her for her balanced and fair approach.

With this being Williams' final tournament before her retirement, the focus in the media has been on the American before and during the contest. Evert, who retired from tennis after dominating the game in the late 70's, is now the official commentator for ESPN.

She maintained her professionalism and had a balanced approach, which was appreciated by a certain section of the fans. They also appreciated the perspective she provided in the commentary as a former player.

"I can’t thank you enough for the even-keeled description and call of tonight’s U.S. Open tennis match. The top shelf professionalism and unparalleled player’s perspective are truly unique," a fan tweeted.

The tennis icon replied by thanking the fan for his kind words.

"Thank you. I’ve been at this a long time and think I’m very fair. There will always be haters, but people like you, who understand good, balanced commentary keep me going! Thank you." Evert replied

"The crowd was crazy, it really helped pull me through" - Serena Williams on her 2022 US Open 1R win

Serena Williams in action at the 2022 US Open.

Serena Williams came through her first-round contest at the 2022 US Open in dominant fishing, beating Danka Kovinic in straight sets.

Asked in her on-court, post-match interview if she felt the crowd cheering for her during the contest, she said that they helped her pull through and thanked then for the support.

"The crowd was crazy. It really helped me pull through. I was really pumped up. I said yes, I got this," she said.

Asked about her decision to retire, referencing her article in Vogue magazine last month, the American veteran said that it was a tough decision and that she loved the game but would now shift her focus to family.

"It was a hard decision because when you're passionate about something and you love something so much, its always hard to walk away," she said.

Williams will take on Anett Kontaveit in the second round of the US Open on Wednesday.

