"These close-minded dummies fail to realize they delegitimize their own tournament"- NFL player Chris Manno on Novak Djokovic being prohibited from participating at US Open

Chris Manno has slammed the US Open for not allowing 21-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic to participate in the second hard court major of the year.

Despite being included on the tournament's entry list, the US Open appears to have closed the door on Novak Djokovic's ability to compete at the season's last Grand Slam.

Dr. Eli David @DrEliDavid



But Novak Djokovic is banned from participating in US Open for being unvaccinated. “His body my choice”



#LetNovakPlay “My body my choice”But Novak Djokovic is banned from participating in US Open for being unvaccinated. “His body my choice” “My body my choice”But Novak Djokovic is banned from participating in US Open for being unvaccinated. “His body my choice”#LetNovakPlay

To enter the US, non-citizens must be properly vaccinated against the coronavirus; as Djokovic has repeatedly stated, he will not take the shot and hence he will not be permitted entry into the country.

In light of this, Chris Manno, a former American professional football player, criticized the US Open administrators on Twitter. He claimed that a major competitor like Djokovic being prohibited from competing at the US Open has led to the tournament jeopardizing their own interests.

"These close minded dummies at the @usopen fail to realize they delegitimize their own tournament, leaving the “winner” to look like a place holder champion when they prohibit a top contender in @DjokerNole from competing. Let them eat themselves," he wrote.

Chris Manno @Mann_O_Steel17 @ClayTravis These close minded dummies at the @usopen fail to realize they delegitimize their own tournament, leaving the “winner” to look like a place holder champion when they prohibit a top contender in @DjokerNole from competing. Let them eat themselves @ClayTravis These close minded dummies at the @usopen fail to realize they delegitimize their own tournament, leaving the “winner” to look like a place holder champion when they prohibit a top contender in @DjokerNole from competing. Let them eat themselves

Prior to the announcement, three-time US Open winner Djokovic expressed his optimism about competing at Flushing Meadows and expressed a desire to avoid what transpired at the Australian Open earlier this year. But it appears that the Serb will have to wait another year to do so, given the current situation.

Fans sign online petition for Novak Djokovic to play in the US Open

Djokovic Celebrates Winning Wimbledon 2022 Men's Singles Title

A change.org petition requesting the United States Tennis Association (USTA) to collaborate with the US government to permit Novak Djokovic, who is unvaccinated, to play in the US Open has received nearly 12,000 signatures.

"There is absolutely no reason at this stage of the pandemic to not allow Djokovic to play at the US Open 2022. US Government and USTA must work together to allow him to play. If unvaccinated American players can play, Djokovic as one of the legends of the game must be allowed to play. MAKE IT HAPPEN, USTA," the petition said.

The US Open gets underway at Flushing Meadows. World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev will be the top seed and defending champion at the New York Major. The final Grand Slam of the season will also be the first Major to allow on-court coaching beginning this year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far