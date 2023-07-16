"These guys keep raising the level" - Nick Kyrgios, Coco Gauff & tennis world congratulate Carlos Alcaraz & Novak Djokovic on Wimbledon final battle

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic to win the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, his maiden title at SW19.

The 20-year-old was trounced in the first set 6-1 but came back in the second set via a tie-breaker and took the lead after winning the third set 1-6. Djokovic showed his mettle in the fourth set, winning it 6-3, and pushing the incredible final to a fifth set. Alcaraz broke Djokovic early in the fifth set and held his serve to win the match, 1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.

This was the Spaniard's second Grand Slam title, after the 2022 US Open. Alcaraz also retains the World No. 1 ranking after downing defending champion Djokovic, who will remain World No. 2.

Carlos Alcaraz's peers and others from the tennis world were quick to congratulate him on his remarkable achievement. Nick Kyrgios, the 2022 Wimbledon finalist, said this was the first time in a long while that he has sat through an entire tennis match and thanked Alcaraz and Djokovic for putting on quite a show.

"Haven’t watched a whole tennis match in a long time haha THANK YOU @DjokerNole & @carlosalcaraz for putting on that incredible performance. Congratulations to you both," Kyrgios tweeted.

Former player and Grand Slam finalist Pam Shriver highlighted Alcaraz's maturity at such a young age as well as his sense of humor. She also applauded his composure throughout the match.

"Can’t imagine being 20 years young, winning an extraordinary almost 5-hour final, and speak in your second language in front of royalty, 15,000 and a world wide TV and doing it with such maturity and humor," Pam Shriver wrote.

Former US Open champion Juan Martin del Potro hailed Alcaraz for playing a tremendous match and providing a perfect ending to the tournament.

"What a nice ending!!! Congratulations champion @carlosalcaraz. What a tremendous game you played. See you soon friends," del Potro tweeted.

Victoria Azarenka also promptly congratulated Alcaraz for his win and praised him for raising his level on the biggest of occasions.

"Too good from Alcaraz, too good. What a match!" Azarenka wrote.

Canadian tennis star Denis Shapovolov dubbed Alcaraz and Djokovic as legends and was left stunned by the level of tennis the two men played.

"LEGENDS. What a final. These guys keep raising the level!!!"

Fellow Spaniard and Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguruza sent her best wishes to Alcaraz after he achieved "something very special."

"Huge @carlosalcaraz !!! Enjoy this moment. @Wimbledon is something very special!!"

Tennis legend Rod Laver was also among those applauding Alcaraz. The Australian underscored how quickly the 20-year-old found his feet on grass and looked forward to more battles between Alcaraz and Djokovic.

"Congratulations on your first Wimbledon crown Carlos Alcaraz. You certainly found your feet on grass this summer, an astonishing achievement against one of the greatest champions ever, Novak Djokovic. I’m sure there will be many more magnificent battles between you two."

World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas, Spanish tennis stars David Ferrer, Paula Badosa, and Coco Gauff also congratulated Carlos Alcaraz via Instagram.

Carlos Alcaraz remains unbeaten through the grasscourt season

With this major triumph at SW19, Carlos Alcaraz has ended his grasscourt season of the 2023 ATP Tour undefeated. The Spaniard won the Queen's Club Championships just before Wimbledon, besting Alex de Minaur in the final. This was his first title on grass.

He then began his campaign at SW19 with a straight sets win over Jeremy Chardy in the first round. Alcaraz went on to beat Adrian Muller, No. 25 seed Nicolas Jarry, Matteo Berrettini, No. 6 seed Hoger Rune, No. 3 seed Daniil Medvedev, and No. 2 seed Novak Djokovic.

Wimbledon was Alcaraz's sixth title on the 2023 ATP Tour. He previously won the Indian Wells Open, the Argentina Open, the Barcelona Open, the Madrid Open, and the Queen's Club Championships.

