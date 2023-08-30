"These next gen players don't want anything to do with Djokovic and his path to finals" - Tennis fans react to Stefanos Tsitsipas' US Open 2R loss

Tennis fans on social media reacted to Stefanos Tsitsipas' unexpected loss to Dominic Stricker in the second round of the 2023 US Open on Wednesday, August 30.

Tsitsipas kicked off his US Open campaign with an impressive victory over Canada's Milos Raonic 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 on Monday, August 28. However, he fell to Stricker in the second round as his search for a maiden Grand Slam title continues.

Dominic Stricker achieved his first-ever Top 10 victory at Flushing Meadows when he defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5, 6-7(2), 6-7(5), 7-6(6), 6-3, propelling him to the third round of a Major for the very first time.

Despite his recent struggles at the ATP Masters 1000 events in Toronto and Cincinnati, where he managed a 1-2 record, the Greek was playing well against Stricker. Unfortunately, he faltered during crucial moments, committing errors from his backhand wing that ultimately gifted the match to the Swiss qualifier.

Tsitsipas experienced an early exit in New York last year as well, losing to Daniel Elahi Galan in the first round. In six attempts at the New York Major, Tsitsipas has never progressed beyond the first week.

Tennis fans were left astounded by Stefanos Tsitsipas' unexpected defeat, expressing themselves on social media.

One fan claimed that the emerging generation of players, including Holger Rune, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Stefanos Tsitsipas at the American Major have inadvertently paved an effortless path to the final for Novak Djokovic.

"First Rune, then FAA, now Tsitsipas... These so called next gen players just doesn't want anything to do with Novak and his path to finals," a fan posted.

Another fan pointed out that Tsitsipas' US Open record indicates a lack of improvement on hard courts.

"If anything captures Tsitsipas’s lack of improvement on hard court, it’s his US Open record. He’s played the main draw six times and has two R1 losses, two R2 losses, and two R3 losses," the fan posted.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

"I take Djokovic as an example" - Stefanos Tsitsipas inspired by Novak Djokovic's ability to keep improving

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Novak Djokovic at the 2021 French Open

Earlier this year, Stefanos Tsitsipas highlighted Novak Djokovic's exceptional ability to continuously raise the bar of peak performance in tennis. Tsitsipas referred to Djokovic as his role model, acknowledging the Serb's unwavering dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence year after year.

The Greek expressed his desire to maximize the knowledge gained from closely observing the 23-time Grand Slam champion. Tsitsipas firmly believes that Djokovic consistently elevates his game to new heights, even when it appears impossible to do so.

"I take Djokovic as an example, who for the last few years we thought he had reached the highest level that tennis has to offer and every year he shows that he is even better than the year before," Tsitsipas said.

"This inspires me and I have him as a role model at this time."

