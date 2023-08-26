"These outfits deserve jailtime" - Fans amused by Stefanos Tsitsipas & Paula Badosa's attire for 'Game, Set, Ladies Night' event ahead of US Open 2023

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa's outfits for a Ladies Night event ahead of the 2023 US Open sparked amusement among tennis fans.

On Friday, August 25, Tsitsipas and Badosa attended the 'Game. Set. Ladies Night' event in New York. The second edition of the event was aimed at "shining a light on all the amazing women in tennis, fashion, art, business, sports, and other industries, for an evening of beauty and inspiration."

The event was sponsored by the Novak Djokovic-led PTPA (Professional Tennis Players Association), as well as Morgan Stanley and Zibby media.

Tsitspas and Badosa were accompanied by the Spaniard's younger sister, Jana. While Jana opted for a classic black dress, Badosa and Tsitsipas were attired in winter clothing. The Greek was dressed in an all-blue ensemble featuring a puffer jacket by Adidas. Meanwhile, the Spaniard wore a blue Nike t-shirt paired with black joggers and a matching denim jacket.

A fan shared an image of the trio at the event and poked fun at the outfits on display.

"These outfits deserve jailtime," the fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Several fans pointed out that the couple's outfits were at odds with the weather in New York.

"It is HUMID in nyc right now. Why are they wearing winter clothing lmao," a fan commented.

Expand Tweet

"Like why is she dressed for winter both should be taking notes from Jana," another fan chimed in.

Expand Tweet

One user joked that their attire would fit right in on the red carpet for the 2002 MTV VMAs.

"2002 MTV music videa awards red carpet realness," one user posted.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Stefanos Tsitsipas & girlfriend Paula Badosa turn tourists in New York ahead of US Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Upon their arrival in New York ahead of the 2023 US Open, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa indulged in tourist activities while taking in the sights of the Big Apple.

Taking to their joint social media account, "tsitsidosa," the couple treated fans to a glimpse into their exploits in New York. They were captured experiencing a ride on the famous New York City Subway and striking a pose against the backdrop of the World Trade Center.

Tsitsipas and Badosa opted for complementary outfits during their day out. While the Greek sported a black t-shirt paired with white pants, the Spaniard donned a white shirt layered over a black dress.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa

The couple was also all smiles during their visit to the iconic Times Square.

"The luckiest couple from the Lower West Side," the post was captioned on Instagram.

In other news, seventh seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will lock horns with Milos Raonic to commence his campaign at the 2023 US Open. Meanwhile, Paula Badosa will take on Venus Williams in the first round of the Major.