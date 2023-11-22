Tennis fans have reacted to Novak Djokovic’s placement during the trophy presentation ceremony at the 2023 ATP Finals.

Djokovic won his record seventh ATP Finals title, outclassing Roger Federer's six titles, in Turin on Sunday (November 19). The World No. 1 cruised past Jannik Sinner in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3, at the title clash of the year-end tournament in approximately one hour and forty-three minutes.

Sinner, a home favorite, upset Djokovic in the group stage, but the latter decisively reversed that result in the championship match.

During the trophy presentation ceremony following Djokovic’s historic triumph over Sinner, the Serb, holding the prestigious trophy, was placed in the corner beside the organizers of the tournament. On the other hand, the fourth seed was made to stand right in the middle with his runner-up medal at the time of clicking pictures.

Tennis fans were disappointed with the insignificant gestures of the tournament officials towards Djokovic, and they took to X (formerly Twitter) to express themselves. One fan was of the opinion that such petite acts only enhanced the Serb's victories.

“Actually these pathetic revenge attempts make Djokovic’s wins even sweeter. You can see how much they suffer when they have to humiliate themselves like this,” the fan wrote.

Another fan labeled it 'silly juvenile passive-aggressive' behavior and criticized the manner the organizers applauded Djokovic after his victory.

“A silly juvenile passive-aggressive behavior! They were purely venting their resentment, jealousy, & inferiority complex towards Novak. To begin with, how they greeted & congratulated Jannik on stage was more genuine than how they did Novak. We don't need to sweat over what those mediocre people do. We just celebrate the greatness that is Novak Djokovic!” the fan tweeted.

Another fan commented:

“Not surprised. If you watch the trophy ceremony the officials were definitely not pleased with Djokovic winning !! The bald one looked PISSED!!"

Here are a few more reactions:

Novak Djokovic likely to meet Jannik Sinner at the 2023 Davis Cup Finals

Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner touched down in Malaga, Spain, on Monday, November 20, for the knockout stage of the Davis Cup Finals. If the 24-time Grand Slam winner and the World No. 4 find themselves on opposite sides of the net on Saturday, November 25, it will be quite the spectacle.

Novak Djokovic has set his eyes on assisting Serbia win the Davis Cup for the first time since he led his team to victory in 2010.

Their quarterfinal tie will be played Thursday, November 23, against Great Britain, where Cameron Norrie looks a likely opponent for Djokovic. The latter has the upper hand against the Brit in seven out of eight sets they've played.

