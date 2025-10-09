After Taylor Fritz and Holger Rune complained about being exhausted at the Shanghai Masters, journalists called out the brutal tennis calendar. The American looked extremely tired in the humid conditions during his straight-set loss to Giovanni Mpetshi-Perricard.

The Athletic's Catherine Whitaker, David Law, and Matt Roberts talked about the controversy surrounding the tennis calendar.

"I certainly don't think you can be surprised when the very top players are losing by scorelines and matches generally that you wouldn't expect them to lose. There's enough evidence out there that this circuit is not fit for purpose." Law said during their latest 'The Tennis Podcast' episode.

Matt explained that several factors are at play. The end-of-season fatigue, the extremely humid conditions in Shanghai, and the resulting long rallies leave players completely drained.

"I mean, Taylor Fritz was another one absolutely broken at the end of his match against Mpetshi-Perricard. These are top-level tennis players, some of the most incredible athletes on the planet, and yet they're all just absolutely exhausted by these conditions," Matt added.

Whittaker pointed out that extreme conditions are becoming increasingly common as the world continues to heat up, arguing that tennis, like many other sports, is failing to properly address the issue.

Matt added that he was reminded of Daniil Medvedev’s moment at the US Open when the Russian looked into the camera and seemingly warned that 'someone’s going to die.' He said that while the comment was dramatic, it reflected a growing concern about how far things have been pushed.

He also believes the tennis calendar will inevitably look very different in the next few decades

"I think the tennis calendar is almost certainly going to look very, very different in 25 years, 50 years, I don't know. But it's going to have to make accommodations... And I just don't get the sense that that's really happening. It's shocking to watch," he added.

Other than Taylor Fritz, several top ATP and WTA stars have complained about the schedule and the rules that force them to play multiple events. In Shanghai, several men's players have opened up about the difficulties of playing in the humid conditions.

Taylor Fritz and Holger Rune complained about the conditions at Shanghai Masters

Taylor Fritz at the 2025 Shanghai Rolex Masters - Source: Getty

During the 2025 Shanghai Masters, Taylor Fritz and Holger Rune voiced strong complaints about the grueling conditions. Fritz conceded that the "brutal conditions" had pushed him beyond his limits, writing on Instagram:

"This week it’s clear to me that I’ve hit my limit."

He also added that he needed a short break to "recharge" his batteries.

Rune, meanwhile, challenged tournament officials directly over the lack of a heat-related policy. After suffering from heat exhaustion, he asked:

"Do you want a player to die on the court?"

He also called for a formal heat rule. After his match against Giovanni Mpetshi-Perricard, he said:

"We can handle a certain amount of heat because we’re strong and mentally strong as well, but there is always a limit."

There is a growing frustration among players over extreme weather, slow court conditions, and a packed calendar. Among the other players, Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek, Jelena Ostapenko, Terence Atmane, and Novak Djokovic have complained about the situation.

