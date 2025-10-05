  • home icon
  • "You want a player to die?" - Holger Rune angrily demands answers about ATP's lack of heat rule as he becomes latest star to struggle in Shanghai

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Published Oct 05, 2025 08:02 GMT
Holger Rune at the 2025 US Open - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Holger Rune expressed distress over ATP not introducing the heat rule, as the players continue to battle extreme weather conditions in Shanghai. He trounced Ugo Humbert in straight sets to reach the third round at the Shanghai Masters.

Rune, who became the highest-ranked Danish player in the history of ATP rankings, made history at the Indian Wells this year. He reached his fourth Masters final and was the first Dane to achieve such a feat. He proved his prowess at the Barcelona Open, defeating World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the finals and lifting his first ATP 500 trophy.

Rune had a great outing at the Italian Open as well, exiting from the fourth round after recording the fourth-longest match since 1991. As he stepped onto the Asian hard court for the Shanghai Masters, Rune, like several other players, was affected by the extreme heat and humidity in the Chinese city.

In a video circulating on the internet, the Dane was seen being attended to as he sat shirtless, sipping water, and visibly exhausted.

"Why ATP doesn't have a heat rule? You want a player to die on the court?" Holger Rune asked for answers while expressing distress.
Previously, Argentine ATP star Francisco Comesana faced the brutal weather conditions, followed by Terence Atmane, who retired in the first round, and Hamad Medjedovic, who suffered a similar fate because of the severe heat and humidity.

Holger Rune looks for a spot at ATP Finals in Turin

Rune at the 2023 China Open - Day 2 - (Source: Getty)

Holger Rune had a decent show at the 2025 Japan Open, where he advanced to the quarterfinals but faced a defeat against Jenson Brooksby in straight sets. Aiming to produce better results, Rune opened up about his goals of advancing to the ATP Finals this year, with the consistency he has shown in China.

“It is still possible, and that would be my goal, to go to Turin. I think I need to play better and play every point like I did today," he said in a post-match interview, via The Tennis Gazette.

He added:

"You’re always going to make mistakes and stuff, but the most important thing is that I give 100% on every point and that’s my goal for this tournament and the rest of the year. Wherever that leads me, I’m happy because that’s the right way for me.”

Rune has three quarterfinal Grand Slam appearances in his resume, besides five ATP Tour singles titles.

