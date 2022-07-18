"They believe in my body, my choice unless you are the greatest male tennis player of all time?" - Tennis fans slam Novak Djokovic's inability to play US Open

Novak Djokovic's US Open participation is more doubtful with each passing day as current regulations in the United States will deny him entry into the country as an unvaccinated person. Tennis fans are unhappy with the situation, especially amidst recent visuals of a large group of immigrants entering the country through the southern border without any vaccine requirements.

American activist Tom Fitton reacted to the situation on social media and believes there is an inconsistency in adherence to regulations. He criticized the government for the same and sympathized with Djokovic.

"So Novak Djokovic won't be allowed to play in US Open because he refuses to have an irreversible medical treatment -- yet this Biden administration encourages and helps millions of illegal aliens to invade our country with no similar vaccine requirements?" Fitton wrote on Twitter.

Tom Fitton @TomFitton So Novak Djokovic ( @DjokerNole ) won't be allowed to play in US Open because he refuses to have an irreversible medical treatment -- yet this Biden administration encourages and helps millions of illegal aliens to invade our country with no similar vaccine requirements? So Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) won't be allowed to play in US Open because he refuses to have an irreversible medical treatment -- yet this Biden administration encourages and helps millions of illegal aliens to invade our country with no similar vaccine requirements?

His tweet drew varied reactions from fans, who were miffed to see the Serbian tennis great missing out on playing in the final Grand Slam of the year.

"So they believe in my body, my choice unless you are the greatest male tennis player of all time?" a fan tweeted to express.

Double Eagle @Doubleeagle25 @TomFitton @shawnte40 @DjokerNole So they believe in my body, my choice unless you are the greatest male tennis player of all time? @TomFitton @shawnte40 @DjokerNole So they believe in my body, my choice unless you are the greatest male tennis player of all time?

maga taco gal 🌮 ❤️ @ValDawnDallas Tom Fitton @TomFitton So Novak Djokovic ( @DjokerNole ) won't be allowed to play in US Open because he refuses to have an irreversible medical treatment -- yet this Biden administration encourages and helps millions of illegal aliens to invade our country with no similar vaccine requirements? So Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) won't be allowed to play in US Open because he refuses to have an irreversible medical treatment -- yet this Biden administration encourages and helps millions of illegal aliens to invade our country with no similar vaccine requirements? This is insane and there is absolutely no way to defend such stupidly!!! twitter.com/tomfitton/stat… This is insane and there is absolutely no way to defend such stupidly!!! twitter.com/tomfitton/stat…

Ted J @TedJois Tom Fitton @TomFitton So Novak Djokovic ( @DjokerNole ) won't be allowed to play in US Open because he refuses to have an irreversible medical treatment -- yet this Biden administration encourages and helps millions of illegal aliens to invade our country with no similar vaccine requirements? So Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) won't be allowed to play in US Open because he refuses to have an irreversible medical treatment -- yet this Biden administration encourages and helps millions of illegal aliens to invade our country with no similar vaccine requirements? This is so true and bugs the heck out of me. twitter.com/TomFitton/stat… This is so true and bugs the heck out of me. twitter.com/TomFitton/stat…

The 21-time Grand Slam champion has time and again expressed his unwillingness to get vaccinated. He even clarified that stance after winning the Wimbledon title last week, stating that the only way he could enter the US to play in the US Open is through a relaxation in the guidelines.

"Maybe @DjokerNole can come in through the river on the Southern border?" one fan sarcastically tweeted.

Anna @aanaaxo Tom Fitton @TomFitton So Novak Djokovic ( @DjokerNole ) won't be allowed to play in US Open because he refuses to have an irreversible medical treatment -- yet this Biden administration encourages and helps millions of illegal aliens to invade our country with no similar vaccine requirements? So Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) won't be allowed to play in US Open because he refuses to have an irreversible medical treatment -- yet this Biden administration encourages and helps millions of illegal aliens to invade our country with no similar vaccine requirements? Maybe @DjokerNole can come in through the river on the Southern border? twitter.com/TomFitton/stat… Maybe @DjokerNole can come in through the river on the Southern border? twitter.com/TomFitton/stat…

PC @PaulChr91381477 @TomFitton @DjokerNole Djokovic will be here for two weeks. Southern border crossers are here for a lifetime. Follow the science! @TomFitton @DjokerNole Djokovic will be here for two weeks. Southern border crossers are here for a lifetime. Follow the science!

Some fans expressed that the Serb's absence from the US Open only spells bad news for the event and leaves the New York Major poorer.

"Doesn’t make any sense but nothing that is happening makes sense… the US OPEN loses from this because he’s #1 tennis player and won’t be allowed to play. For a virus with 98% survival," another fan expressed.

LeelaLinda @LeelaLinda10 Tom Fitton @TomFitton So Novak Djokovic ( @DjokerNole ) won't be allowed to play in US Open because he refuses to have an irreversible medical treatment -- yet this Biden administration encourages and helps millions of illegal aliens to invade our country with no similar vaccine requirements? So Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) won't be allowed to play in US Open because he refuses to have an irreversible medical treatment -- yet this Biden administration encourages and helps millions of illegal aliens to invade our country with no similar vaccine requirements? Doesn’t make any sense but nothing that is happening makes sense… the US OPEN loses from this because he’s #1 tennis player and won’t be allowed to play. For a virus with 98% survival. twitter.com/tomfitton/stat… Doesn’t make any sense but nothing that is happening makes sense… the US OPEN loses from this because he’s #1 tennis player and won’t be allowed to play. For a virus with 98% survival. twitter.com/tomfitton/stat…

LeeZ @LeeCZ73 @TomFitton @DjokerNole The real loser in this situation is the US Open. Without Djokovic playing the tournament loses any real credibility. The eventual winner will have the invisible asterisk next to their name. @TomFitton @DjokerNole The real loser in this situation is the US Open. Without Djokovic playing the tournament loses any real credibility. The eventual winner will have the invisible asterisk next to their name.

P.I.G.=Par. Is. Good. @RandyKingWalker Tom Fitton @TomFitton So Novak Djokovic ( @DjokerNole ) won't be allowed to play in US Open because he refuses to have an irreversible medical treatment -- yet this Biden administration encourages and helps millions of illegal aliens to invade our country with no similar vaccine requirements? So Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) won't be allowed to play in US Open because he refuses to have an irreversible medical treatment -- yet this Biden administration encourages and helps millions of illegal aliens to invade our country with no similar vaccine requirements? Yep. Crazy isn’t it twitter.com/tomfitton/stat… Yep. Crazy isn’t it twitter.com/tomfitton/stat…

"Not the end of the world" - Novak Djokovic on missing the US Open

2021 US Open - Day 14

During a recent interview, Novak Djokovic expressed that he values his stance against getting vaccinated above other things, stating that not getting to play in the US Open and other events with similar requirements will not be the "end of the world" for him.

"I have my stance, and I am proponent always for freedom to choose what is best for you. And I respect everything and everybody, and I expect at least people to respect my decision. If I have a permission, I'll be there. If I don't, I'll not be there. It's not the end of the world," said the Serb.

While he stressed that he would only try to enter the US if rules allowed him, the 35-year-old intends to play in every possible tournament he can take part in.

"I will not go to America if I don't have the permission. I also want to be in New York. I want to be in America. I want to be everywhere where I can possibly play. I am a professional tennis player. I don't go into politics. I don't go into anything else because that doesn't interest me," he further expressed.

Djokovic is also a doubtful participant in the 2023 Australian Open due to current rules that deny him entry into the country for a further three years after his deportation from Down Under earlier this year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far