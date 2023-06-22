"They decided to just get rid of the only person who spoke in my defense" - Lesia Tsurenko dismayed after WTA begins investigation on her coach

Ukrainian tennis player Lesia Tsurenko revealed that the WTA has launched an investigation into her coach, Mykyta Vlasov.

The revelation comes after Tsurenko experienced a panic attack a few months ago following a discussion with WTA CEO Steve Simon regarding Russian and Belarusian players. The incident had a significant impact on her, leading to her withdrawal from the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

Lesia Tsurenko spoke with BTU and revealed that she received a letter from the association informing her that her coach, Mykyta Vlasov, was under investigation. She believes the reason is Vlasov requesting an investigation into Steve Simon's actions.

"I am shocked. I have already contacted my lawyers to discuss further actions. My coach initiated an investigation into Steve Simon's actions. He submitted an official request to the WTA to open a case. And today I received a letter in which the association informed me that the case was opened against my coach," Tsurenko said.

The Ukrainian feels that by deciding to get rid of the only person who came to her defense, the WTA is putting pressure on her and essentially continuing what Simon started.

"They decided to just get rid of the only person who spoke in my defense in this incident with the WTA chairman. I feel like with such effort WTA is trying to put pressure on me, continuing what Steve Simon started," Lesia Tsurenko said.

"I can't believe that in the civilized world it is still possible to see such dirty games, and that the chairman of the company is trying to avoid responsibility for his own actions in any way and will not shy away from using any means," she added.

"It is unprecedented when the head of a company allows himself to mentally abuse a person" - Lesia Tsurenko

Lesia Tsurenko then recalled the incident, claiming that after her non-public complaint, no WTA official responded, and that even after her public statement, no one, including Lindsay Brandon, Bob Campbell, and David Palanzo, contacted her to clarify anything.

"Then I had a panic attack, which significantly affected my mental and physical health and led to my withdrawal from the tournament in Indian Wells. After my non-public complaint, not a single WTA official responded in any way," she said.

"After my public statement, no WTA official, including Lindsay Brandon (Director of Safeguarding), Bob Campbell (Senior Director, Security), David Palanzo (Senior Vice President, Legal & Business Affairs), contacted me to clarify the circumstances and the subject of my statement," she added.

Tsurenko stated that she was perplexed and scared by such disregard for the situation she was in and that she was waiting for officials to launch an investigation into the case, but nothing happened.

"This indicates that WTA was simply trying to hush up this incident and the fact of moral failure on the part of the company's CEO. I was confused and somewhat frightened by such indifference and disregard for the situation I found myself in," Lesia Tsurenko said.

"I was waiting for some official to initiate an investigation into this case, because it is unprecedented when the head of a company allows himself to mentally abuse a person suffering from the war. Nothing happened, absolutely all WTA officials simply ignored the incident," she added.

