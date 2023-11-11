Taylor Fritz was snubbed in the recently released ATP Finals poster, which showcased the eight qualified players, including Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, as well as the two alternates. The American has now shared his feelings about the hilarity of the depiction.

Fritz enjoyed a successful 2023. He won an impressive 54 matches, thus producing his career’s best result in terms of the number of wins in a single season. The 26-year-old also lifted two titles at the ATP 250s in Delray Beach and Atlanta.

Despite his noteworthy results, Taylor Fritz fell two spots short of making the ATP Finals cut. The World No. 9 is thus likely to be denied an opportunity to defend his semifinal run from last year, but he does feature as the second alternate at the event, behind Hubert Hurkacz.

The American and the Pole were thus granted a place in the recently released ATP Finals poster. In the depiction, the eight qualified players, Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Jannik Sinner, Andrey Rublev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, and Holger Rune, were captured at the airport, ready to take on the challenge in Turin.

Fritz and Hurkacz, meanwhile, were hilariously mocked and denied entry into the main waiting area.

The poster caught Taylor Fritz’s eye and he shared his feelings about the portrayal.

“Nah common,” the American wrote on X.

“They did me dirty,” he joked on his Instagram story, taking things in stride.

Carlos Alcaraz all set to play the 2023 ATP Finals after being replaced by Taylor Fritz in 2022

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are the top two seeds at the 2023 ATP Finals

It is worth noting that in the 2022 edition as well, Taylor Fritz initially missed out on a spot in the final eight. As luck would have it, the American secured an invitation after Carlos Alcaraz pulled out of the event due to injury.

Fritz, however, may not be destined to the same fortune this time around. Carlos Alcaraz is set to make his ATP Finals debut and is drawn in the Red Group. While the Spaniard’s chances of snatching the year-end World No. 1 from Novak Djokovic are slim, he will hope to end the season on a high by clinching a seventh title this season.

The World No. 2 is drawn in the Red Group and will take on Andrey Rublev, Alexander Zverev, and Daniil Medvedev in the round-robin stage. He will commence his campaign against Zverev on Monday, November 13.

Meanwhile, the Green Group will feature Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Holger Rune.