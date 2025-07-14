Carlos Alcaraz fans were in splits with Prince George and Princess Charlotte's reaction while interacting with Wimbledon men's champion Jannik Sinner, before he lifted his trophy from the iconic SW19 balcony. They assumed that the young royals were disappointed in seeing the Italian win as they rooted for the Spaniard.

The titanic final between the top two seeds of the tournament was attended by many big names from across sporting and non-sporting fields, including members of the royal family. HRH Princess Catherine, who is currently the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, which hosts Wimbledon, was also present at the Women's final match.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, Kate and William, accompanied their kids, Charlotte and George, to witness the final where Sinner triumphed in 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. However, fans took note of Prince George's disappointed reaction during the match, followed by his and Princess Charlotte's unimpressed looks during their meeting with Jannik Sinner.

They took to X and shared their thoughts on finding Prince George and Princess Charlotte seemingly upset over Alcaraz's loss. Here are some of the fan reactions:

"This is sending me they are not even hiding it," wrote a fan and posted a clip of them.

"They are DISGUSTED like us leaders of the Carlitos nation love it," posted a fan.

"Disappointed as hell, just like me," posted another.

"they’re not even looking him in the eye i’m ctfu," a fan wrote.

"Prince George looks like he's gonna order some execution," posted one jokingly.

"Kids love them some Alcaraz tennis," stated another.

Jannik Sinner signed tennis balls for the Royal kids

Jannik Sinner interacting with the Royals - Image Source: Getty

During the interaction with the royal family after his remarkable victory, Jannik Sinner signed tennis balls for the Royal kids, George, Charlotte and Louis. After the Italian was inducted into the list of big names who received their memberships on winning a title, the young royals waited patiently as Prince William and Princess Catherine congratulated the Grand Slam champion.

The 23-year-old shook hands with George and Charlotte and signed the balls they carried in an adorable moment. After this, they all shared a heartwarming exchange. The interaction was as follows (via People):

“Thank you so much, that’s really kind," Middleton told Sinner as the latter signed on the tennis balls.

"We brought one for their brother as well,” she said referring to Louis who couldn't attend the final.

“Louis would be very upset otherwise,” William added as they both chuckled.

Kate Middleton also presented Sinner and Alcaraz with their trophies at the Centre Court.

