"They hate you because they ain’t you" - Tennis fans react to Nick Kyrgios' supposed response to criticism for his Atlanta withdrawal

Nick Kyrgios earned applause for addressing fans in Atlanta who were eager to watch him play in his opening singles match, after withdrawing just minutes before his Atlanta Open match against Peter Gojowczyk. However, the Australian player also faced a lot of criticism from a section of the tennis community for pulling out at the last minute.

After announcing that he would not be able to compete in the singles event due to a knee injury, Kyrgios walked out to the court to express his disappointment and apologized to fans for not being able to 'give them a show.' He also admitted that he hoped to play in the doubles event and later went on to play and win his doubles match with partner Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Among those who criticized his decision, some accused Kyrgios of making up excuses, while others were not happy that he disappointed fans who bought tickets to watch him play.

The Aussie later put out a cryptic post on Twitter, which seemed like a response to criticism he received despite his on-court gesture.

Tennis fans reacted to the same, with many urging Kyrgios to stay motivated and turn a deaf ear to the naysayers.

"They hate you because they ain’t you," one fan said on Twitter.

Kyrgios' latest injury dents his preparation for the upcoming American hardcourt swing to some extent. He is scheduled to participate at the Citi Open in Washington DC next week before playing at the Cincinnati Masters, where the World No. 47 has received a wildcard for participation, ahead of the US Open.

Another fan hoped to see Kyrgios fit the next time he is on the court, urging him to focus on recovering.

"Listen to what your body says. I myself is eager to watch you play but you need to take care of what’s bothering you. God speed," said a tweet.

Meanwhile, there were again those who criticized him.

Nick Kyrgios unbothered about being unseeded at US Open

Nick Kyrgios pictures at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

World No. 47 Nick Kyrgios is highly unlikely to get one of the 32 seedings for the men's singles draw at the 2022 US Open. However, Kyrgios reached the Wimbledon final as an unseeded player and is quite confident of his chances at the US Open regardless of his ranking.

The Australian player expressed that he 'feels like a Top-10 player.'

"I've been that floater my whole career. Players know that whether I'm seeded or not the ball's kind of out of their court. If I'm confident and playing well they can't really do much. I'm 60 in the world but I feel like I'm top 10 always," Kyrgios said, addressing the topic.

The 27-year-old is also on the 'alternate list' for the National Bank Open in Toronto, which is scheduled to take place after the Citi Open and the week before the Cincinnati Masters. However, he is expected to get a wildcard for the Toronto Masters just as he did in Cincinnati, and that could see him play an intense schedule ahead of the US Open.

